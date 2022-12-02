Imran Khan orders party leaders to ensure no criticism of Pakistani military to be feared





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan has asked party leaders and social media team to ensure there is no criticism of the military and its new leader, General Asim Munir, a news outlet reported on Friday.

Gen. Munir replaced Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on November 24, who retired after serving two consecutive three-year terms as army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza was also selected as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

In a Whatsapp message to the group of party leaders and PTI social media managers, Khan directed: Please make sure there is no criticism of the new Army Chief of Staff, reported The News International newspaper.

The newspaper said Khan’s leadership is a clear sign of the party’s efforts to rebuild troubled relations with the military establishment.

The party source said that after the appointment of General Munir, Khan also did not want anyone to think about what happened between him and the new army chief during his tenure as prime minister.

When approached, top PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry neither confirmed nor denied Khan’s latest directives to his leaders and social media team, but said it was party policy not to not have a confrontation with the institution.

Chaudhry explained that in the past, the PTI had problems with certain individuals and their policies. “We have never had a problem with the military as an institution which he said was vital to the security and defense of Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier, Khan in a tweet congratulated General Mirza as the new CJCSC and General Munir as the new Army Chief of Staff.

Khan hoped: The new military leadership will strive to end the trust deficit that has built up over the past 8 months between the nation and the state. The strength of the state is deprived of its people.

Congratulations to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC and General Syed Asim Munir as the new COAS. We hope that the new ministerial leadership will strive to end the trust deficit that has accumulated over the past 8 months between the nation and the state. The strength of the state comes from its people. pic.twitter.com/5k4fVA2UGb

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 30, 2022

In the same tweet, he shared Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s quote: Remember that the armed forces are the servants of the people and you do not make national politics; it is we, the civilians, who decide these matters and it is your duty to carry out these tasks entrusted to you. The newspaper further reported that following the appointment of the new army chief, Khan and the PTI made a major policy shift from what the former prime minister and his party leaders as well as the social media team have spread over the past eight months.

Since his ousting as prime minister in April, Khan has harshly attacked the military establishment and held it responsible for removing his government.

He also attacked the neutrality of the institution and repeatedly urged the military establishment under former army chief general (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa to overthrow the current government and pave the way for general elections.

During all these months, the PTI’s social media has carried out countless campaigns targeting the military establishment, the highest command in the army.

Abusive language was also used in these campaigns. Some PTI leaders have also used indecent language against the military establishment and its key players.

According to sources, Khan initially had reservations about appointing General Munir as army chief, but later changed his policy and said he would have no objection no matter who would be. named COAS.

During his tenure as prime minister, Khan had prematurely fired Munir from the ISI leadership when the latter reportedly informed the prime minister about alleged corrupt practices by some people close to Khan, according to the newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/imran-khan-party-leaders-ensure-criticism-pakistan-army-report-8302990/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos