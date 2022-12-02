Donald Trump will have to find a new way to rip off the justice system





Earlier this year, Donald Trump scored a string of victories when he asked a federal judge to essentially do his bidding for him regarding the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents. The first victory came when this judge, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a request for a special master to review the 11,000 government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in August and blocked prosecutors from continuing to use the documents. until the exam is complete. The second, and arguably even more absurd, victory came a few weeks later when Cannon ruled that Trump did not have to comply with an order from the newly appointed Special Main Hangar asking him to submit an affidavit. detailing exactly what he believed the FBI had planted when they searched his home, a baseless claim he has been yelling at without any evidence since the bureau had lawfully executed a search warrant at his for-profit club/private residence .

Unsurprisingly, the legal community had ideas about Cannons’ actions and they weren’t good. Of the initial installation of special master Raymond Dearie, Samuel Buell, a law professor at Duke University, told the New York Times: To any lawyer with serious federal criminal court experience who is honest, this decision is ridiculously bad, and the written justification is even more flimsy. . Of the decision to then let Trump ignore Dearies’ orders, constitutional law expert Laurence Tribet tweeted, In Trump’s Tank, barely describes it. Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor, wrote that Cannon was completely unfit to serve on the bench.

And on Thursday, an appeals court intervened to say basically the same thing! Per slate:

Judge Aileen Cannons’ intrusive and unjustifiable reign over the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Donald Trump is over. Thursday, the 11thU.S. The Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Cannon lacked jurisdiction to hear Trump’s complaint in the first place. Her decision means that Cannons’ orders are void and everything she has done, including appointing and supervising a special master, must be rescinded. The special master must be fired and Cannon must relinquish all control over this dispute. Any other outcome, the court explained, would constitute a sweeping reorganization of our jurisprudence that would violate fundamental limits on the separation of powers. It’s a complete victory for the Justice Department and a vindication of the principle that judges cannot rewrite the law to interfere with the president who appointed them.

The opinion was given by a panel of three conservative judges; Chief Justice William Pryor, nominated by George W. Bush, Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher, who were nominated by none other than Donald Trump. And in a professional context that Cannon will probably want to erase from his resume, each line is essentially an incredibly harsh critique of his work. For example, the introduction, which simply reads: This appeal requires us to consider whether the District Court had jurisdiction to prevent the United States from using lawfully seized records in a criminal investigation. The answer is no. Elsewhere, the panel calls Cannons granting a special master dramatic and unwarranted intervention that she had no authority to do and says that on more than one occasion she has intervened with [her] own reasoning, which was clearly wrong. As legal journalist Chris Geidner said, I would simply never leave the house again if a panel of fellow judges did this to me in a notice.

As Slates Mark Joseph Stern writes, the decision could not be starker or more devastating for both Cannon and Trump; the latter lost the benefit of a special master slowing the federal investigation into his alleged misconduct, as well as his closest legal ally in the fight.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee both the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Trump’s decision to hand over classified documents to Mar-a-Lago and key aspects of his investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, citing Trump’s decision. to run for the presidency for the third time. The final decision on whether or not to criminally prosecute Trump will ultimately come from Garland.

If you would like to receive the Levin Report daily in your inbox, click here to subscribe.

Report: Elon Musks Twitter is a bastion of prejudice, homophobia, anti-Semitism and right-wing nutcases

If only someone saw this coming! According to the New York Times:

Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, slurs against black Americans appeared on the social media service an average of 1,282 times a day. After the billionaire became the owner of Twitter, they went up to 3,876 times a day. Insults against gay people appeared on Twitter an average of 2,506 times a day before Mr Musk took over. Subsequently, their use increased to 3,964 times per day. And anti-Semitic posts referring to Jews or Judaism soared more than 61% in the two weeks after Mr Musk acquired the site.

These findings from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League and other groups that study online platforms provide the most comprehensive picture yet of how conversations on Twitter have evolved since Mr. Musk closed its $44 billion deal for the company in late October. Although the numbers are relatively low, the researchers said the increases were atypically high.

The rhetoric change is just the tip of a package of changes to the service under Mr. Musk. Accounts that Twitter used to regularly delete, such as those identifying themselves as part of the Islamic State, which were banned after the US government classified the Islamic State as a terrorist group, have returned to strength. Accounts associated with QAnon, a sweeping far-right conspiracy theory, paid off and received verified status on Twitter, giving them a sliver of legitimacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/12/donald-trump-legal-system-scam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos