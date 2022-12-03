Hancock says ministers have been told Covid could kill 820,000 people in the UK

M att Hancock said he was warned the Covid pandemic could kill hundreds of thousands of people in the UK two months before the government quarantined the country.

The former health secretary said England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, advised him in January 2020 that, in a reasonable worst-case scenario, up to 820,000 people could die.

However, he said when he passed the warning on to his fellow ministers at a Cabinet meeting three days later, the reaction was a shrug as they didn’t really believe it.

Details are revealed in Mr Hancocks Pandemic Diaries: The Inside Story Of Britains Battle Against Covid, serialized in the Daily Mail and The Mail+.

They were released as he returned to Westminster for the first time after his controversial appearance on ITV’s Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

In the book, Mr Hancock said Sir Chris warned him on January 17 that there was a 50 per cent chance the virus, which had broken out in China, would reach Britain.

Eleven days later, in a meeting with officials, Sir Chris explained what it could mean.

In his typically understated manner, sitting in the back peeling a tangerine, Chris Whitty quietly informed everyone that in a reasonable worst-case scenario, up to 820,000 people in the UK could die. The transmission is so high that almost anyone would catch it, he wrote.

The whole room froze. We are witnessing a human catastrophe on a scale not seen here for a century.

However, when he shared the forecast at a Brexit Day Cabinet meeting in Sunderland on January 31, Mr Hancock said he was met with widespread indifference.

The reaction was a bit of a shrug basically because they didn’t really believe it. I constantly feel like others, who aren’t focusing on that every day, are weeks behind what’s happening, he said.

Mr Hancock suggested Boris Johnson had been reluctant to engage on the issue.

When he first raised the outbreak in China with the then prime minister in early January, his response was: you keep an eye on it. It will probably go away.

A month later, he said he warned Mr Johnson that while it was still possible to contain the virus, it was more likely to be down. The answer, he said, was simply: Bash on.

He said Mr Johnson’s attitude was shared by his chief adviser Dominic Cummings who thought Covid was a distraction from our formal EU withdrawal next week. That’s all he wants Boris to talk about.

Mr Cummings later told a parliamentary inquiry that he had repeatedly urged Mr Johnson to sack Mr Hancock for lying.

Mr Hancock also defended his handling of one of the most controversial episodes of the pandemic, the decision to release care home residents from hospital without testing, which has been blamed for thousands of deaths.

He said the then chief executive of NHS England, Sir Simon (now Lord) Stevens, lobbied for elderly hospital patients who did not need urgent care to be released.

On April 2, he noted: The tragic but honest truth is that we don’t have enough testing capacity to verify anyway. It’s a real nightmare, but it’s the reality.

In mid-July he said he received a startling note in his ministerial red box suggesting most cases in care homes had been brought in by staff infected with the virus whose officials had allowed them to continue working , which he later described as outrageous.

Earlier, Mr Hancock was given a sweet teaser as he appeared in the Commons for the first time since appearing on Im A Celebrity.

The MP for West Suffolk, who now sits as an independent after having the Tory whip removed for traveling to the Australian jungle while Parliament was sitting, was speaking in favor of his private member’s bill to introduce dyslexia screening.

Dressed in a blue suit and pink tie, he told MPs it was a pleasure to be here and to be clean and well fed.

His bill, however, ran out of time and is unlikely to become law in its current form.