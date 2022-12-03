60% of electric vehicles worldwide rely on batteries made in Indonesia: Widodo

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Up to 60% of electric vehicles worldwide will depend on the battery ecosystem that is being built in an integrated way in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.

“I calculate how much; 60% of electric cars will depend on our EV (electric vehicle) battery; 60% of the market share in the world,” he noted during the “Kompas100 CEO Forum” at the State Palace. from Jakarta on Friday. .

According to the president, Indonesia has abundant resources, such as nickel, copper, bauxite and tin, which are needed to create an ecosystem of electric vehicle batteries and they are available in large quantities.

According to Widodo, Indonesia only lacks lithium. However, it has expressed interest in cooperating with Australia to secure supplies of lithium to support its EV battery ecosystem.

“I am letting Prime Minister Albanese (Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese) know that Australia has lithium, we can buy it from Australia. But, some of us already have mines there. It’s strategic, it’s right to intervene like that,” he said.

Therefore, the resources to create the ecosystem are complete. Currently, one of the other important requirements is the downstream process integration of these natural resources.

“Integrating this product is not easy, for it to become an ecosystem. This is what I continue to do, I desperately have to do this because this is what will make us switch to another civilization,” said Widodo.

If the EV battery ecosystem is built in Indonesia, investments will also come in abundance, he added.

“(Investments) will come in abundance. Because in the future, electric motorcycles and electric cars will replace (conventional vehicles),” he explained.

Lithium research and exploration should be undertaken to support the development and production of batteries for domestic electric vehicles, a researcher from the Metallurgical Research Center of the National Agency for Research and Innovation said earlier ( STRAND).

“The demand for lithium until 2030 and beyond will continue to increase. The question is whether Indonesia is able to produce lithium,” researcher Latifa Hanum Lalasari observed Friday during an online workshop. on Indonesian lithium.

“That’s what we need to explore and seek together,” she said.

Overall, lithium consumption has been steadily increasing since in 2022, the development of electric vehicles required the production of batteries, and the main raw material for batteries is lithium, she added.

In view of this, research and exploration of sources of lithium raw materials have become important.

“If, for example, we don’t conduct research, we will indirectly lag behind technologically,” she explained.

In nature, lithium is found in various concentrations in seawater, pegmatite, oilfield brine, geothermal brine, and sedimentary rock (Li-rich clay).

Sources of lithium raw materials can be explored from primary resources, such as sea water and sea stone, and secondary resources, such as used batteries and extracted materials.

One approach to extracting lithium from primary resources that can be adopted in the future is to extract lithium from seawater or geothermal brine, Lalasari said.

Research and innovation should seek to solve one of the national challenges of sourcing battery raw materials from local resources to support the development of domestic electric cars, she added.

To this end, the effort to explore and determine the availability of lithium and other sources of mineral raw materials in Indonesia requires collaboration between scientific branches and all parties, including universities.

