Turkey, one of the countries most exposed to false information: President Erdogan

ANKARA: Turkey is one of the countries most exposed to fake news as disinformation spreads as a challenge during the digitalization process, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pictures) said Friday.

Turkey is one of the countries most exposed to fake news in the world due to its strategic location, the original policies it pursues and its principled stance on regional and global issues, Erdogan said in a video message to address Stratcom Summit 2022, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The two-day summit kicked off in Istanbul on Friday, where participants will discuss global topics in the field of strategic communication. Gathered under the theme of Strategic Communication in an Age of Uncertainty, the platform will feature 52 speakers from over 24 countries and a distinguished audience of over 3,000 people.

Erdogan said that great transformations are happening in communication tools and information sources with digitalization, adding that information pollution and disinformation are spreading as the two most marked challenges of the current period.

The president pointed out that digital channels are being used more frequently as an element of psychological operation in interstate tensions and competition.

The hypocrisy during our righteous fight against terrorist organizations, especially Deash, FETO and PKK, has repeatedly revealed this stark truth.

Finally, the language of some international press organs that we witnessed after the terrorist act on Istiklal Avenue almost played into the hands of the authors, he added.

Erdogan said a new understanding of truth-based communication was needed.

On November 13, the YPG/PKK terrorist group carried out a terrorist attack on Istanbul’s crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and injured 81.-Appointed