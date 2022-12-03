Donald Trump is fighting to keep the Mar-a-Lago case alive





The 11th Circuit’s searing ruling ending former President Donald Trump’s trial and special lead review of cases seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago is set to officially go into effect next week, but until then, deadlines in the case remain looming.

The Justice Department on Friday asked the judge presiding over the moribund case to stay all proceedings until the case dies, but Trump’s lawyers objected to that plan later in the day without indicating s they would appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The Eleventh Circuit has shortened the timeline for issuing the warrant, thereby reducing the already limited time President Trump has had to pursue legal options,” Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan wrote. “President Trump opposes changing the current case management order at this time.”

The federal appeals court is scheduled to return on Thursday, Dec. 8, which means that absent a higher court stay, Trump’s trial will breathe its last. So will the Raymond Dearie Special Principal Examination that Trump has asked to inspect tens of thousands of documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago for solicitor-client privilege or executive privilege. .

Until then, Trump’s legal team wants to extend the proceedings and maintain the current schedule. They asked US District Aileen Cannon, at a minimum, to agree to a conference call two days before the deadline to discuss the way forward.

Criticizing Trump’s legal arguments as a “side show,” the 11th Circuit panel of two Trump appointees and one George W. Bush appointee was equally lacerating toward Cannon’s rulings in favor of the former President. The panel, speaking with one voice in an opinion by curiam, indirectly called Cannon’s decision a “radical” rewrite of US criminal law that would create a special exception for former presidents.

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner, now a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC, predicted that Trump’s luck before Cannon, one of his appointees, would likely run out.

“I can’t imagine Judge Cannon forcing the parties to continue the special master process pending the issuance of a warrant,” Epner told Law&Crime. “I am virtually certain that once the warrant is issued, Judge Cannon will be removed from office immediately.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith reminded Cannon that the case was suspended in limbo in the meantime.

“Pending the issuance of the Eleventh Circuits warrant, the parties and the special master have time and work that will be rendered moot when the warrant is issued,” its filing says, noting that the government’s delay in responding to the motion of Trump seeking to unseal the search warrant the candidacy is due next Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyers notably did not specify which plans they should appeal, if any, but experts like Epner note the former president’s habit of dragging out appeals.

“I’m also virtually certain that the FPOTUS will seek discretionary review by the Supreme Court,” Epner said, using the former US president’s abbreviation. “I’m very confident it will be denied. My only real uncertainty is whether Judge Thomas (in his capacity to receive motions from the 11th Circuit) will unilaterally deny it or send it back to the full court for review.

Clarence Thomas is the Circuit Judge for the 11th Circuit.

Trump’s decision to seek Supreme Court review of the DC Circuit’s ruling upholding the release of his House tax records got him about two weeks late, Epner added.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/trump/after-the-11th-circuits-beatdown-donald-trump-fights-to-keep-moribund-mar-a-lago-case-alive-until-ruling-takes-effect-next-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos