Understand why racists are attracted to Donald Trump





Donald Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for his recent dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and far-right advocate.

Critics from across the political spectrum, including some reluctant Republicans, have challenged the former president and urged him to take a more aggressive stance in speaking out against anti-Semitism.

I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader setting an example for the country or the party to meet with an outspoken racist or anti-Semite, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who has said he’s considering a 2024 presidential bid, said on CNN. It’s very disturbing and it shouldn’t happen.

Anti-Semitism is cancer, tweeted Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state. This is simply horrible and unacceptable conduct from anyone, but especially from a former president and current candidate.

To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than that. Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and a human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable, David Friedman, the ambassador to Israel under Trump, wrote on Twitter. .

President Biden deflected a question about dinner over the weekend, telling reporters, you don’t want to know what I think.

In typical Trumpian fashion, the twice-impeached former president defended his behavior by claiming to be a good Samaritan.

So I’m helping a seriously troubled man, who happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who’s been decimated in his business and pretty much everything else, and who’s always been good to me, by allowing his request for a date. you at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so I can give him some much-needed advice,’ Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He added in a later message, Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes is a 24-year-old who promotes white nationalism through online platforms. The FBI called him a white supremacist in court documents. He also questioned the Holocaust, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

One would have to be dangerously naive to believe that Trump doesn’t know about white supremacists like Fuentes and their support for him. The truth is, he has a long and disturbing history of not repudiating hate speech. Its supporters include the Daily Stormer, a prominent neo-Nazi news site; Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, a Virginia-based white nationalist magazine; and Michael Hill, leader of the League of the South, a white racist organization based in Alabama.

During his controversial presidency, Trump made outlandish comments directly emboldening white nationalists. He said the violence in Charlottesville was to blame on both sides, including the death of 34-year-old Heather Heyer.

He was an adamant supporter of the Barack Obama birth theory, initially claiming that the nation’s first black president was not born American by birth. He then retracted his dishonest remarks during a fictitious press conference to promote the inauguration of one of his hotels.

Unfortunately, Trump’s appeal to fanatics is nothing new.

Over the years, Trump has said black people have an inherent laziness about them that’s likely genetic in nature and has referred to Covid-19 as the Kung flu and the Chinese virus. He calls Mexicans criminals and rapists and tries to ban Muslims from entering the United States. He also referred to African and Latin American countries as s-hole countries.

Perhaps one of the most telling examples of Trump’s appeal to bigots is the comment of an unnamed man quoted as the Imperial Magician of the KKK Rebel Brigade Knights.

He said the reason a lot of Klansmen love Trump is because a lot of what he believes in, we believe in.

Not much else to say.

Elwood Watson is Professor of History, Black Studies, and Gender and Sexuality Studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and speaker.

