Labor beat Sunak Tories to retain seat in Parliament





Britain’s opposition Labor Party retained a parliamentary seat in north-west England on Friday, increasing its majority over the Conservatives in the first electoral test for Rishi Sunak as prime minister. The scale of the defeat offers the first electoral judgment on the Tories after a chaotic few months in which Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were both ousted as Prime Minister, the latter after markets spooked over his unfunded budget plans . Sunak became prime minister on October 25, leading a divided and fractured party amid an economic crisis tasked with tackling the effects of soaring inflation and restoring confidence in financial markets. Labor candidate Samantha Dixon won the constituency of the city of Chester, winning 61% of the vote, against 22% for the candidate of the conservatives. Labor’s absolute majority fell from 6,194 to 10,974. Read also | Rishi Sunak says UK’s ‘golden era’ with China is over Ruling parties rarely do well in so-called by-elections, which take place outside the national election schedule when a lawmaker leaves office. The next national election is scheduled for 2024. Charles Walker, a conservative lawmaker who will stand down in the next election, said Sunak was doing the right thing amid the difficult turmoil of the year, but defeat in the next national election was likely inevitable. “It’s almost impossible to see us coming back from this,” Walker told Times Radio. “I hope what Rishi Sunak is doing is making sure Labor doesn’t wipe the floor with us, so that…we form a viable opposition.” The Conservatives have been in power since 2010. British polling expert John Curtice said the 13% move from the Conservatives to Labor in Chester confirmed the trend seen in national polls, where Labor held a lead of around 20 points. Curtice said the scale of the swing could indicate Labor winning an outright majority in parliament in the next national election, but noted local votes were rarely a good guide. “The voters of Chester are reminding Rishi Sunak that he has a lot of work to do to put his party back in a position where we could entertain the prospect of the Conservatives winning the next general election,” he told BBC Radio. . Labor has held the Chester seat since the 2015 national election, when the party won with a majority of just 93, the smallest in the country. Chester was held by the Tories between 2010 and 2015. By-election defeats earlier this year in two seats previously held by the Conservatives led to the resignation of the party chairman and helped pressure Johnson to leave. Chester’s by-election was called after Labor lawmaker Christian Matheson resigned. An independent panel said he breached Parliament’s policy on sexual misconduct for making ‘unwanted and unwelcome’ advances to a junior member of staff.

