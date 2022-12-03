Politics | Star BJP Ambulance Activist: Congress questions vehicle’s ‘repeated arrival’ at Modi events





A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopping his convoy on a tour of Ahmedabad on Thursday to make way for an ambulance has sparked a political brawl on social media.

While the BJP used the incident to assert the sensitive and service-oriented nature of Modis, Congress pointed out that the PM convoy also made way for an ambulance in Himachal Pradesh last month and alleged that these episodes had been orchestrated. The results of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections will be announced on 8 December. After the video was released, BJP leader Amit Malviya said Prime Minister Modis’ tour of Ahmedabad is giving way to an ambulance. It takes sensitivity. Compare that to the irresponsible behavior of Rahul Gandhi, who had no qualms about mowing standing crops to make room for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. No wonder people trust PM Modi. Prime Minister Modis’ roadshow to Ahmedabad makes way for an ambulance. It takes sensitivity. Compare that to the irresponsible behavior of Rahul Gandhi, who had no qualms about mowing standing crops to make room for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. No wonder people trust PM Modi pic.twitter.com/haQ5XTivJp —Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 1, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Saying he was proud to see the living example of a pradhan sevak (servant of the people), Rajya Sabha MP K Lakshman said the prime minister was clearly exemplifying the priorities. As the video began to be shared widely and began to trend on Twitter, Congress hit out at the BJP. National Indian Youth Congress Chairman Srinivas BV tweeted in Hindi: At every campaign rally, sudden arrival of an ambulance very close to the Prime Minister without any security checks, overtaking his vehicle is a matter of serious breach of his security. What is your opinion??? On Friday, BV said the failure should be investigated. He tweeted in Hindi, During the elections, where the Prime Minister is there, the repeated arrival of an ambulance without security checks is not just a coincidence. He added that Ambulance should be included in the list of star BJP activists. Ambulance, Overtaking ??? pic.twitter.com/INFPzwayRb — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 1, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Responding to Malviyas’ tweet about the incident, Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: Hey chief fake news peddler, this is annoying. It’s time to change screenwriters. Sharing a video of his spokesperson Alok Sharma speaking to Aaj Tak news channel about the incident, in which he says the ambulance waited four to five minutes for the PM convoy and then drove off. moved, said the Indian Youth Congress Twitter account, Ambulance ki nautanki ka Poora Sach (The Full Truth of Ambulance Stunt). Sharma also claimed he had videos to prove the statement. Telangana Rashtra Samithis, Social Media Manager, Y Sathish Reddy tweeted Elections & Ambulance Ft #Modi ji. While addressing a campaign rally in Chambi in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on November 9, Modi also stopped his convoy to make way for an ambulance. They say nothing is more important than humanity. This scene explains that, the BJP of Himachal Pradesh posted on its Twitter account at the time. In October, the official Gujarat BJP Twitter account shared a video of the Modis convoy stopping to let an ambulance pass. A PTI report at the time said the incident happened as Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after completing his public rally near the Doordarshan Center in Ahmedabad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/narendra-modi-roadshow-ahmedabad-ambulance-convoy-congress-8302531/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos