Donald Trump explicitly sanctioned fraud, jury hears at trial





Donald Trump, the elephant who wasn’t in the room during the Trump Organization trial, was brazenly aware of large-scale criminal tax evasion at his namesake company, a Manhattan prosecutor said Friday.

In his closing statements to jurors in Manhattan Supreme Court, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass asked them to reject claims by Trump company lawyers that the ex-president was an innocent business owner whose top leaders acted alone.

This whole story that Donald Trump was blissfully ignorant just isn’t real, Steinglass said, later adding, He’s not on trial, but that doesn’t mean you should believe the defense story that Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari have gone rogue.

Donald Trump and Allen Weisselberg (right), chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Steinglass pointed to a March 2012 memo from chief operating officer Matthew Calamari to company comptroller Jeffrey McConney. In it, McConney ordered Calamari to deduct the cost of luxury work expenses from his salary, a way to repay the company $72,000 in untaxed benefits.

Trump’s signature approval stamp popped off the page in big black letters: OK written in Sharpie next to his initials.

Mr. Trump explicitly sanctions tax evasion, Steinglass said.

Trump is not charged in the case. Steinglass said it was essential to verify the misleading impression by lawyers for the Trump Organization that all of this was happening under Donald Trump’s nose and that he was completely unaware of it all.

During the trial, which began on Halloween, the jury heard from Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to the charges in August for a reduced prison sentence.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (John Minchillo/AP)

The CFO admitted to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in employee benefits not included in his taxable income, such as rent for secondary apartments and Mercedes Benz car leases. The calamari also enjoyed the benefits, as well as his wives and sons and those of Weisselberg.

It’s all part of Trump’s executive compensation package: free cars for you, free cars for your wife, free apartments for you, free apartments for your kids, Steinglass said. Why not pay them more? Because it would cost them double to give them the broken down cars.

To prove the Trump entities guilty, prosecutors must show that Weisselberg committed the fraud in his official capacity as chief financial officer and that he intended in part to benefit his employer.

Can there be any clearer evidence that Allen Weisselberg intended to gain at least some benefit when he returned the money? said Steinglass. He later added that Donald Trump would pay him directly and Weisselberg would reimburse him in pre-tax dollars.

Matthew Calamari, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, stands in the lobby of Trump Tower on January 12, 2017 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

When state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan sent the jurors home on Friday, he rejected requests from lawyers for the Trump Organization to declare a mistrial based on all of Trump’s speeches.

The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation have pleaded not guilty to criminal tax evasion, conspiracy, falsifying business records and related crimes. They face over a million dollars in fines if found guilty and significantly more in attorney fees, regardless of the verdict.

