



As we have often noted around these parties, the list of reasons why Donald Trump should never again be allowed within 1,000 feet of the White House is very long and continues to grow with each passing day. The last entry? His continued defense of those who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol following his 2020 defeat, which seems to suggest he would encourage such behavior again, should his bid to retake the presidency in 2024 not go as planned.

The Washington Post reports that in a video released at a fundraising event on Thursday night, Trump expressed solidarity with the crowd that stormed the government building in an attempt to block Joe Bidens’ election victory, in saying: People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion. , and very, very unfairly, and were going to get to the bottom of it. This is the militarization of the Department of Justice, and we cannot let that happen in our country. The event was organized by the Patriot Freedom Project, which bills itself as a nonprofit organization providing legal, financial, mental health and spiritual support to individuals and their families, including young children with hand pain. of an armed judicial system.

Although this is far from the first time Trump has fought for the violent September moblast he said he would grant full pardons with an apology to many of the rioters, it appears to be the first time that he has been doing so since he announced he would run for president. for a third time. As a reminder, a number of rioters he said he accompanied brutally attacked law enforcement on January 6, while five people died during or after the attack. Earlier this week, Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his plot to keep Trump in power. Since the attack on the Capitol nearly two years ago, more than 800 people have been arrested and charged by the federal government with crimes, the Post noted.

Trump’s role on January 6 is currently under investigation by the Justice Department, which appointed war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to serve as special counsel overseeing the case last month, after Trump announced his candidacy. In June, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump knew his supporters were armed on the day of the attack and nonetheless demanded they be allowed on the Ellipse for his inauguration speech. pre-insurgency and later marching to the Capitol, saying they weren’t there to hurt him.

In other news on why there should be a federal ban on Trump entering not just the District of Columbia but the entire Washington metro area, that’s right, throw Maryland in there too and Virginia: On Thursday, a guy he had dinner with last week said things like, I love Hitler and I’m a Nazi, then tweeted an image of a swastika inside a star of David. So, you know, add that to the tab.

