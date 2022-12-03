Vote for the BJP and I guarantee you a bright future for the next 25 years: Modi at the latest Gujarat rally





Concluding his campaign for the Gujarat elections, the BJP’s ruling prime minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday called on the people to vote with the next 25 years in mind. Related stories Polls in Gujarat: the first phase registers a participation rate of 60% Tribal districts register higher turnout while Surat and Rajkot lag behind After holding rallies in Banaskantha, Patan and Anand districts earlier today, Modi organized the fourth and final rally for the 2022 elections in Gujarat at Ahmedabads Asarwa, where he addressed a huge gathering of young people, women and local businessmen. This election is not about who will be the deputy or who will form the next government. This is how we want to see Gujarat when the country celebrates the centenary year of its independence, 25 years from now. Vote to lay the foundation for a strong, prosperous, grand, divine and developed Gujarat. If you vote for the BJP, I guarantee you a bright future, Modi said, assuring young voters of a bright future for the next 25 years. He also blamed the opposition Congress for nepotism and corruption. There is a fundamental difference between the approaches of Congress and the BJP government. Family comes first for Congress, while for the BJP, country comes first. A long way

He said that after the implementation of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism over the past 8 years, more than 26 lakh crore has been transferred to beneficiaries of various schemes. All the money went to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. We have stopped the whole 100 paise game reducing it to 15 paise the moment it reaches the beneficiaries, he said mocking former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis’ remarks about slippages and leaks that were prevalent in the government systems of the time. Crediting the ruling BJP government with attracting mega-investments into the state, Modi said the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer will manufacture planes in Gujarat and the world’s largest semiconductor maker will also manufacture chips in Gujarat. From bicycles to motorbikes and from cars to airplanes, will now be made in Gujarat. From aloo (potato) crisps to micro crisps, Gujarat has come a long way, Modi said. Related stories Prime Ministers Flagship Roadshow in Ahmedabad to Conclude Gujarat Election Campaign PM Modi holds longest 50km tour ever, covering 14 constituencies of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar He also said that prosperity and businesses can only flourish in Gujarat if there is security and peace in the society. A few years ago, Ahmedabad had witnessed a series of bomb explosions. We cannot forget this. We don’t want to see those days again. We must resolve for a peaceful Gujarat. Let’s not let the culture of bombs, guns and pistols come back to Gujarat, Modi said. Milestones

He also credited Gujarat with achieving several milestones and ranking top on several development metrics. Today, Gujarat leads in port cargo handling, exports, logistics performance, salt production and rooftop solar production. Also, Gujarat is setting up the largest solar hybrid park in the world, it has the tallest statue in the world, the largest stadium in the world and the largest diamond processing centers in the world. Gujarat is playing its part in India’s growth, he said, stressing the need for dual-engine government for rapid development. The first phase of the ballot for 89 seats ended on Thursday with a turnout of 63.4%. Modi called on the people for a record vote in the second phase on December 5. Considering the importance of urban constituencies in Ahmedabad, Modi on Thursday organized a 50km mega tour covering 13 district assembly constituencies. On Friday, he held a mega public meeting to secure a resounding victory for the party. The BJP plans to retain its unbeaten regime for the seventh consecutive time. TO SHARE Copy link

Posted on December 2, 2022

