Gujarat echoes chants of Namo as PM Modi stages 50km tour, longest in history





VOTING for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election in 89 seats in 18 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of Gujarat ended on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his home state staged a massive tour which the BJP has claimed as the biggest tour in history. The 50km tour, which aims to put the past behind it, kicked off on Thursday evening from Naroda Gam, one of the hotspots of the riots that broke out in 2002 after the Sabarmati Express burned down in Godhra. After passing through 16 constituencies including Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati, it ended at Gandhinagar South. The route was covered in more than 4 hours. The BJP, taking to its official Twitter account, wrote that in the world’s largest democracy, this is the biggest road show for the world’s most popular leader. #___ pic.twitter.com/p4u0DklW9P BJP (@BJP4India)

December 1, 2022 While appreciating the action of the PM Mods who stopped his convoy to let an ambulance pass during a roadshow, the party said that was why he was called Sevak. @Narendra Modi …!#___ pic.twitter.com/2FUad78J8r BJP (@BJP4India)

December 1, 2022 Regarding the seat of Naroda, it is important for the saffron festival. Naroda’s BJP, which has supported the party since 1990, fielded 30-year-old BJP candidate Payal Kukrani, who is the daughter of Manoj Kukrani. Manoj Kukrani is one of 16 convicted in the Naroda Patiya riots case, which left 97 Muslims dead. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which campaigned aggressively in Gujarat and challenged the ruling BJP, lined up Omprakash Tiwari, a two-term Naroda councilor who contested the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017. Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 ended on Thursday while polling in the remaining 93 Assembly seats out of 182 in Gujarat will take place in the second phase on Monday, December 5. In the first phase, a total of 788 candidates are in the running, including 718 male candidates and 70 female candidates. A total of 39 political parties are in the running for the first phase elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), an average of 60.35% voter turnout was recorded as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/india/gujarat-assembly-elections-2022-pm-modi-50-kilometres-roadshow-naroda-gam-ahmedabad-sabarmati-godhra-phase-2-polls-10056065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos