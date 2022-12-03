Indonesia punishes unmarried sex with prison





Indonesia’s parliament will approve a new penal code later this month that will criminalize sex outside of marriage with up to one year in prisonin addition to prohibiting insults to the President of the Government or any state institution, as confirmed by the authorities.

The law, which is expected to be approved on December 15, will also ban couples from cohabiting before marriage, according to Indonesian Deputy Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej. We are proud to have a penal code that complies with the indonesian valuestells Reuters The code, if approved, would apply to both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, and business groups have expressed concern about the damage the rules could cause to the image of Indonesia as a vacation and investment destination. The project has the support of some Islamic groups in a country where conservatism is on the rise, although opponents argue that rreverses liberal reforms enacted after the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998. An early version of the code was due to pass in 2019, but it sparked protests across the country. Tens of thousands of people then demonstrated against a series of laws, especially those seen as regulating morality and free speech, which they said would restrict civil liberties. Critics say minimal changes have been made to the code since then, although in recent months the government has held nationwide public consultations to report on the changes. Some of the changes that have been introduced include a provision that could allow commute the death sentence in perpetuity after 10 years of good conduct. The criminalization of abortion, with the exception of rape victims, and prison for black magic remain in the code. According to the latest draft, dated November 24 and seen by Reuters, sex outside marriage, which can only be reported by limited parties such as close family members, carries a maximum sentence of one year. from prison. Insult to the president, an accusation that can be denounced by the presidentcarries a maximum of three years. Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world, has hundreds of local-level regulations that discriminate women, religious minorities and LGBT people. Just weeks after Indonesia successfully chaired a Group of Twenty (G20) meeting that raised its position on the world stage, business representatives say the draft code sends the wrong message about largest economy in Southeast Asia. of this customary law will create legal uncertainty and inspire investors to rethink investing in Indonesia, said Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, vice president of the Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association. Morality clauses, he added, would do more harm than good, especially for companies engaged in the tourism and hospitality sectors. The changes to the code would mean a huge setback for Indonesian democracy, said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch. The deputy justice minister dismissed the criticism, saying the final version of the bill will ensure that regional laws adhere to national legislation and that the new code will not threaten democratic freedoms.

