European Union official says Xi Jinping hinted at easing of COVID-19 rules amid frustrated protests from Chinese residents





Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged the outcry over his tough stance on COVID-19 and hinted at easing restrictions, a European Union official said. He reportedly told European Council President Charles Michael on Thursday that the surprisingly rare show of defiance from “mainly students” was due to frustration after three years of tough pandemic measures. “Xi also said Omicron is less lethal than Delta, which makes the Chinese government feel more open to further easing of COVID restrictions,” a source told CNN. Under the world’s toughest pandemic approach, Chinese cities can be cut off at any time and those who test positive are often forced to live in camps alongside their close contacts. Do you like news? Stream over 25 news channels in one place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends October 31, 2023 The insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not confirm the exact words Xi used in Mandarin to describe the political unrest. Xi’s comments come as several cities signaled they would ease a number of COVID restrictions, including a reduction in the use of mass testing and allowing positive cases and close contacts to isolate at home. under certain conditions. Protesters took to the streets last week to demand the resignation of President Xi following a deadly fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi. Ten people died and nine were injured in the blaze after residents were reportedly trapped inside their apartments as part of the city’s lockdown measures and firefighters were unable to reach victims at time. The widespread protests have drawn a strong police response, but it is not yet known how many people have been arrested. According to CNN, Chinese authorities are using cellphone location data to track people suspected of protesting against President Xi. The outlet heard at least one call between Chinese police and a protester who was asked if they had been to the Liangma River – the site of a large protest in Beijing on Sunday. When the protester denied being there, the officer reportedly replied, “So why did your cell phone number show up there?”

