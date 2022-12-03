Imran Khan proposes to hold negotiations with the government on the date of the elections





PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a video address to the PTI Parliamentary Party of Punjab from his Lahore residence in Zaman Park on December 2, 2022. YouTube screenshot via GeoNews

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday urged the coalition government to hold negotiations with his party on the date of the elections, warning them to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies otherwise.

Citing the devastating economic situation as the reason for the PTI’s constant demand for new elections, Khan, in his address to the parliamentary party from his Lahore residence at Zaman Park, warned that the country is rapidly heading towards default.

If we don’t head for an election, there will be no stability in the country, he warned, adding that the coalition government is not ready to talk about snap polls because it has fear of results.

Khan, who called off his long march to Islamabad last week, had announced he would quit assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The party leadership, according to PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, has approved the dissolution of the assemblies in the two provinces, but the final decision will be made after further consultations.

The former prime minister said that amidst the current political situation, the PTI suffered no losses, it was the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government that was blamed for all the devastation.

Citing the risk of credit default which now stands at 100% and was around 5% during PTI’s tenure, Khan pointed out that investors and businessmen had lost faith in the coalition government as they had not presented an economic roadmap.

He lamented that overseas Pakistanis are reluctant to invest in Pakistan as banks refrain from lending to local businesses.

Recalling that 6% growth was recorded in the 2021-22 fiscal year in which the PTI was ousted from power through a motion of no confidence, Khan said the economy was booming during the term. of the PTI, but has faced challenges since the coalition government came to power. in April.

The cricketer-turned-politician linked the rise in street crime to skyrocketing inflation, adding that the number of remittances sent by Pakistanis abroad is also falling, tax collection is falling, risks of default are increasing more and more, while [Finance Minister] Ishaq Dar sits silently in a corner.

Khan cited Pakistan as the reason for his decision to dissolve the assemblies, saying the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not received funds from the Center, compounding their problems.

The PTI leader further revealed that if the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved, elections would be held in two provinces, about 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-votes.

Come and talk to us or do you want this election to be held in 66% of Pakistan while you continue to hold the federal government, he said, offering the coalition government to conduct negotiations.

“We have the full support of the PML-Q. CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will dissolve the provincial assembly at my request,” he said.

PDM leadership will not refuse dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

In response to Khan’s speech, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “will not refuse to engage in dialogue”.

The talks against the dialogue are considered apolitical and undemocratic by the PDM. Its leaders will not refuse to sit down and talk. We believe in resolving political issues politically, he said in a statement responding to Khans’ invitation.

Sanaullah further added that when political parties and politicians sit down, deadlocks end and avenues to resolve conflicts are found. He revealed that there were also differences within the PDM on various topics.

The Interior Minister further added that the PDM leadership would not comment on the matter without consultations.

Recalling Khan’s previous statements regarding holding a dialogue with the PDM, Sanaullah mocked saying: Khan sahab would say it is better to die than to sit with them. [PDM leadership].

The Minister of the Interior added that the opinion of the government is favorable to the holding of elections on time. He added that the government will condemn if the PTI tries to dissolve the assemblies, even if it favors the PML-N.

We do not welcome the act of dissolving assemblies and consider it undemocratic. They can dissolve assemblies if they wish. They will be responsible, said the minister.

We will be in a better position to contest the elections if they dissolve the assemblies. If elections are held, we will win them in Punjab and get the majority [seats]the minister said, adding that the government would be in a better position if elections were held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

If we contest the Punjab Assembly elections while being in the federal government, then we are in a better position,” he explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1016026-imran-khan-invites-govt-for-negotiations-on-election-date The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos