The journalist attacks Scott Morrison: “Boris Johnson without hair”

Niki Savva doesn’t like Scott Morrison. In the very first chapter of Bulldozed, she describes him as petty and vindictive.

Savva had just warmed up. After revelations of Morrison having secretly taken on several ministries, his colleagues presented him to him as messianic, megalomaniac and downright mad. Often he fucked his friends, she quotes one as saying.

Fran Bailey, the former minister who ousted Morrison as head of Tourism Australia in 2006, thought he lacked that part of the brain that controls empathy.

Voters have had enough of his weavings, stallings, dodges, lies and dodges, Judge Savva. He was Boris Johnson without the hair or the humor.

In case we’re still in doubt after nearly 400 pages, many of which are devoted to Morrison’s wicked, deceitful, and crackpot behavior, we get a summary in the acknowledgments section. In most books, this is reserved for loving expressions of gratitude. Not here.

He was sad, says Savva, the worst prime minister I’ve covered. He just wasn’t up to it. She apologizes for the role she played in his rise.

Savva played little part in his rise, but his comments over the past few years in the pages of The Age and Sydney Morning Herald probably played a small part in his downfall. That said, there’s enough damning material here to indicate that Morrison was primarily responsible for his own downfall.

He was also, as Savva shows, the recipient of a professional Labor team which, under Anthony Albanese, had learned from its previous mistakes and was determined to seek a path back to power.

Bulldozed is a big sprawling book. Sometimes it spreads out a bit too much. The narrative can jump in a way that might confuse those not already familiar with the broad lines of events. Savva isn’t one of the great prose stylists in the country, but there are lines here that only the humorless would complain about, like Barnaby Joyce being to Liberal voters what Roundup was to weeds.

As in Savvas’ account of another dismal prime minister, The Road to Ruin: How Tony Abbott and Peter Credlin Destroyed Their Own Government (2016), she presents politics as a human drama, played out by real people ( though very unusual) with ordinary people (and, too often these days, extraordinary human frailties.

Savva was herself a senior media adviser to former Liberal Treasurer Peter Costello, and the feel is often that of the insider watching and explaining to the rest of us how the system works and what its players look like. Savva manages to do this without talking to her readers or sounding full of herself.

Opportunism and capitulation

It is a book of cumulative detail, many of which are damning to the Morrison government and flattering to its opponents rather than grand revelation. Savva has great sources, but obviously there are too many people who are still doing well, or just not talking at all, to allow for a grander exposition.

As of this writing, some of Savvas’ findings have already been reported in the media. For example, we now know that Yarralumla is an underrated performance space in Canberra, where Government House guests are supposed to sing to each other, often using lyrics provided by the Governor General’s wife, Linda Hurley, to a familiar tune. You Are My Sunshine was, according to Savva, a big favorite.

This is a bubble of Canberra to use one of Morrison’s favorite terms, a city full of spineless senior civil servants, a judgmentless prime minister and governor-general, and a bank of opportunists willing to accept n anything as long as it ensured a smooth passage for their own glorious careers.

Some, including Morrison himself, seem to lack even an understanding of the ninth-grade civic class of parliamentary government. Ben Morton, a member of the circle of Morrisons and assistant minister, complains about the hyperventilation of people following the revelations about the multiple ministries of Morrisons.

Hyperventilating is a classic word among Australian political elites, the kind used to ridicule those who seek to blame them for their own bad behavior. The rest of us, it’s understood, have to follow the program.

Then there’s Keith Pitt, a National, and the only cabinet minister Morrison appears to have overthrown while secretly holding one of his legendary five cabinets.

Pitt told me he was seriously considering quitting, Savva reports. Yet he did not, even though he knew that Morrison had so flagrantly violated the principle of ministerial responsibility.

And then there are the so-called moderates, whom Savva reveals to be moderates only in their willingness to do anything that could harm their own careers. With a few honorable exceptions among the backbenchers, they capitulated on almost every occasion. Ministerial moderates have lent their authority to try to get dissenters to toe the line, such as on the issue of protecting transgender children and teachers.

A party in tatters

Savva writes from a point of view. It’s not just that she doesn’t like Morrison; she hates what the Liberal Party has become under the sway of her style of right-wing populism. Savva Party values ​​are the great church of the Menzies era, more of Melbourne than Sydney, a church with a genuine liberal approach to process and a real commitment to principle and progress.

We need to get back to the live-and-let-live philosophy of the Liberal Party, Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg told him. Savva would agree.

This party was rooted in everyday Australian life and sought to attract women as well as men, trade unionists and bosses, pensioners alongside migrant communities and young people.

This Liberal Party is now in tatters, captured by minorities of crackpots and extremists, beholden to fossil fuel interests and with increasingly tenuous ties to the lived reality of the nation. Many of its leading members denigrate the values ​​and lifestyles of those they need to support them. The party has a huge problem with women.

Several of the politicians who flourished during Morrison’s time seem to spend a lot of time praying together as their party crumbles around them. Morrison even does the occasional laying on of hands.

Savva doesn’t make an argument through the book about whether the key to understanding Morrison’s frankly bizarre political behavior has his religious fervor at its heart, but there are enough stories offered here to suggest something as much as too many. his fellow reporters refused to take. seriously enough.

Morrison may not really be the worst prime minister in the country. Skillful handling of the pandemic by governments for much of 2020 will likely save it from this fate. But he will surely be remembered as one of his strangest, and his government as perhaps the most sordid.

Future historians might well wonder how a man so lacking in the qualities required to lead a country managed nearly four years in power, much as they now wonder how someone like Billy McMahon could never have assumed the highest position.

The story of the Liberal foundation is that of a party created by Robert Menzies. It’s not quite a reflection of historical reality, but the legend has its own power. Morrison, for his part, did not single-handedly destroy Menzies’ party, but his outsized role in his 2022 election humiliation and current disarray means he may well be remembered for having him. do.

If this idea does indeed gain traction, Bulldozed will be one of the texts that true supporters of Morrison as a Liberal Party wrecker will turn to for support.

