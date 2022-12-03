Sources: Al-Assad rejected ‘unnecessary’ meeting proposal with Erdogan





Three sources said Friday that Syria was resisting Russian mediation efforts to arrange a summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after more than a decade of bitter hostility. Russia has helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad turn the tide of the war in his favor by confronting armed groups, and says it is trying to bring a political end to the conflict between the two countries and wants to hold talks between the two leaders. Erdogan has indicated that he is ready to come closer. In remarks a week after shaking hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi last month, Erdogan said Turkey could “get things back on track with Syria”. “There can be no rancor in politics,” Erdogan said during a televised debate over the weekend. But three sources familiar with Syria’s position on the potential talks said Assad rejected a proposal for Erdogan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Two sources said Damascus believes such a meeting could strengthen the Turkish president’s position ahead of next year’s elections, especially if it meets Ankara’s goal of repatriating some of the 3.6 million refugees. Syrians from Turkey. One said, “Why are we giving Erdogan a free victory? There will be no rapprochement before the elections”, adding that Syria has also rejected the idea of ​​a meeting of the two foreign ministers. The third source, a diplomat familiar with the proposal, said Syria “considers this meeting pointless if it does not produce anything tangible, and what it is now demanding is the complete withdrawal of Turkish forces.” Turkish officials said this week that the army needed only days to prepare for a ground incursion into northern Syria, where it had already carried out artillery and aerial bombardments. But the government has also said it is ready to hold talks with Damascus if it focuses on border security, as Ankara wants to remove Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters from the border and move refugees to “safe areas”. “. A source familiar with Turkey’s approach to the matter said a meeting between Assad and Erdogan could be possible “in the not too distant future”. “Putin is slowly preparing for this. It will be the beginning of a big change in Syria and it will have very positive effects on Turkey. Russia will also benefit. As he is busy in many areas,” the source added.

