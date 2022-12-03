Politics
I will support my friend PM Modi, says Prez Joe Biden on India’s G20 Presidency | Latest India News
NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would support my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency to advance sustainable and inclusive growth, even though the top US diplomat in India has claimed the G20 is not not a magic forum to find a solution to the war in Ukraine. .
Biden quoted Modis’ tweet that India’s G20 agenda is inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, and said in a tweet: India is a strong partner for the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 Presidency. . Together, we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling common challenges such as the climate, energy and food crises.
US Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Jones told a small group of reporters in her first media interaction since taking office that Washington is very energized by New Delhi’s assumption of the G20 presidency, as it demonstrates to the international community India’s leadership capacity in a very complex world and at a time when all countries are grappling with challenges in areas such as climate change, health and education.
However, she said the crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not just a European problem as the conflict has implications for food and energy security around the world. In the context of the conflict, the United States and India support a rules-based international order, even if the policies adopted by the two countries are not necessarily always the same, she added.
Read also : After returning from India, an American diplomat skewers Beijing; says Indo-US military exercise not China’s business
When asked if the US side would be willing to be in the same room as the Russians during India’s G20 presidency given the deep divisions between the two sides over the war in Ukraine, Jones replied: Yeah, my colleagues see them [Russians] regularly in various meetings. There is not a big effort to have meetings but also the G20 is not focused on solving the [Ukraine] neither is war.
This is not the objective of the G20. We shouldn’t think of this as some kind of magic forum for all of a sudden [being] a discussion on peace in Ukraine. I firmly believe that it will be done quite separately.
The Ukraine crisis is seen as one of the main challenges of India’s G20 presidency, which began on Dec. 1, especially after the crisis nearly delayed a joint communiqué at the Bali summit. Diplomatic maneuvering by India and Indonesia helped finalize a joint statement at the last minute even though the document indicated that G20 members remained divided in their approach to the conflict. India’s approach that today’s era is not one of war was mentioned in the statement.
Jones said the G20 returned to key economic issues at the Bali summit after intensive talks on Russia. There was a clear desire on the part of all participants to return to the core elements of the G20 and…we understand from our Indian colleagues that India intends during its G20 Presidency to really delve into the many issues that are involved in the international economy, Business [and] all the things that affect people’s lives, she says.
One of the things the US and India agree on to support a rules-based international order. One of the characteristics of the [India-US] relationship … is that we were able to have discussions on subjects on which we fundamentally agree but in which the policies to get there are not necessarily always the same, she added.
Jones, who worked on the latest NATO expansion, said she did not share the perception that the conflict in Ukraine is a European war. Russia’s war on Ukraine has affected food security, with wheat shipments blocked in Ukraine, and energy security, she said. The price cap planned by the G7 for Russian crude aims to reduce as much as possible the income that Russia derives from its oil sales so that it cannot use these income to increase its capacity to wage war in Ukraine, said Jones.
It seems to us that it is appropriate for countries to take this into account in the oil purchases they make, but it is a sovereign decision, she said.
While Russia complains about NATO and its activities, Moscow’s actions have only strengthened NATO, and the threat of food insecurity is a serious problem for many countries, he said. she adds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/will-back-my-friend-pm-modi-says-prez-joe-biden-on-india-s-g20-presidency-101669994107324.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I will support my friend PM Modi, says Prez Joe Biden on India’s G20 Presidency | Latest India News
- Is Industry 4.0 technology a good thing?
- A 4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
- Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after posting swastika – The Hollywood Reporter
- Ricky Ponting in hospital: Australian cricketing legend taken to hospital after health problems during first Test
- Sources: Al-Assad rejected ‘unnecessary’ meeting proposal with Erdogan
- U.S. hiring remains strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight
- CO2 storage resources and their evolution Analysis
- Fortune Impact Initiative: How UPS, Bayer and Rubicon Carbon are driving impact through sustainable technology
- ‘Zombie’ virus is being thawed from thawing Russian permafrost
- The journalist attacks Scott Morrison: “Boris Johnson without hair”
- Orange Is The New Black actor Brad William Henke dies aged 56