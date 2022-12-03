I will support my friend PM Modi, says Prez Joe Biden on India’s G20 Presidency | Latest India News

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would support my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency to advance sustainable and inclusive growth, even though the top US diplomat in India has claimed the G20 is not not a magic forum to find a solution to the war in Ukraine. .

Biden quoted Modis’ tweet that India’s G20 agenda is inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, and said in a tweet: India is a strong partner for the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 Presidency. . Together, we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling common challenges such as the climate, energy and food crises.

India is a strong partner of the United States and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 Presidency. Together, we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling common challenges such as the climate, energy and food crises. https://t.co/EsTK9XdsCp pic.twitter.com/dTpBdiTJM0 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

US Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Jones told a small group of reporters in her first media interaction since taking office that Washington is very energized by New Delhi’s assumption of the G20 presidency, as it demonstrates to the international community India’s leadership capacity in a very complex world and at a time when all countries are grappling with challenges in areas such as climate change, health and education.

However, she said the crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not just a European problem as the conflict has implications for food and energy security around the world. In the context of the conflict, the United States and India support a rules-based international order, even if the policies adopted by the two countries are not necessarily always the same, she added.

Read also : After returning from India, an American diplomat skewers Beijing; says Indo-US military exercise not China’s business

When asked if the US side would be willing to be in the same room as the Russians during India’s G20 presidency given the deep divisions between the two sides over the war in Ukraine, Jones replied: Yeah, my colleagues see them [Russians] regularly in various meetings. There is not a big effort to have meetings but also the G20 is not focused on solving the [Ukraine] neither is war.

This is not the objective of the G20. We shouldn’t think of this as some kind of magic forum for all of a sudden [being] a discussion on peace in Ukraine. I firmly believe that it will be done quite separately.

The Ukraine crisis is seen as one of the main challenges of India’s G20 presidency, which began on Dec. 1, especially after the crisis nearly delayed a joint communiqué at the Bali summit. Diplomatic maneuvering by India and Indonesia helped finalize a joint statement at the last minute even though the document indicated that G20 members remained divided in their approach to the conflict. India’s approach that today’s era is not one of war was mentioned in the statement.

Jones said the G20 returned to key economic issues at the Bali summit after intensive talks on Russia. There was a clear desire on the part of all participants to return to the core elements of the G20 and…we understand from our Indian colleagues that India intends during its G20 Presidency to really delve into the many issues that are involved in the international economy, Business [and] all the things that affect people’s lives, she says.

One of the things the US and India agree on to support a rules-based international order. One of the characteristics of the [India-US] relationship … is that we were able to have discussions on subjects on which we fundamentally agree but in which the policies to get there are not necessarily always the same, she added.

Jones, who worked on the latest NATO expansion, said she did not share the perception that the conflict in Ukraine is a European war. Russia’s war on Ukraine has affected food security, with wheat shipments blocked in Ukraine, and energy security, she said. The price cap planned by the G7 for Russian crude aims to reduce as much as possible the income that Russia derives from its oil sales so that it cannot use these income to increase its capacity to wage war in Ukraine, said Jones.

It seems to us that it is appropriate for countries to take this into account in the oil purchases they make, but it is a sovereign decision, she said.

While Russia complains about NATO and its activities, Moscow’s actions have only strengthened NATO, and the threat of food insecurity is a serious problem for many countries, he said. she adds.