Bringing the G20 Stick to Delhi from Bali – OpEd – Eurasia Review
By Rajiv Bhatia and Manjeet Kripalani*
On the return flight from Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ suitcase contained a special item: the G20 Chairman’s gavel. Scheduled to remain in India for a year, it is the symbol of honor that accompanies the presidency of the first world forum for global economic cooperation. But it also means responsibility and offers an unprecedented opportunity for Indian leaders to shape the international response to pressing challenges. This is the moment when India can take a step forward from being a rule-maker to a decision-maker.
Can India manage this mission successfully? He must. Given the oppressive overlay of geopolitics on the main G20 agenda this year, it will be up to India to steer the G20 away from these choppy waters towards stability and delivering on its promise. In this vein, Narendra Modis’ indication that Indias will be a militant presidency is welcome. The task is difficult, and its first success will lie in a precise reading of the results of the Bali summit and in drawing the right lessons.
The consensus-based Leaders’ Statement was a success in itself, as many feared the group would fail to produce it. Several features of the 52-para-long outcome are particularly notable on the current political tensions and economic crises, on energy security and climate change, health security, and the hope anchored in an inclusive digital future.
Significantly, the dark backdrop of the unprecedented multidimensional crises in which the summit took place was recognized from the outset. There is a need to recognize the obvious impact of the economic downturn, the increase in global poverty and the delay in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The instinct of the G20 was therefore right to stay focused on securing sustainable and inclusive long-term economic growth, based on futuristic green and just transitions. The G20 effort will continue to ensure food, fertilizer and energy security for all, especially the most vulnerable economies. In particular, the full implementation and continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for Ukraine’s Good Exports was supported.
On climate change, the G20 reiterated its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality/net greenhouse gas emissions globally by mid-century or around mid-century and to maintain 1.5°C temperature limit. Developed countries were reminded to keep their previous pledge to mobilize $100 billion a year by 2020 and through 2025, a goal reiterated at COP27 by developing countries, furious at broken promises, which now also risk being unachievable.
Similar gaps are evident in health security collaboration between finance and health ministries of G20 countries for the Pandemic Fund to prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics. The current financing gap of $10 billion must be closed through vigorous collective efforts, with developing countries becoming more assertive.
Finally, the value of digital technology for multiple sectors, sustainable agriculture, trade, job creation, human capacity development and inclusive industrialization was reiterated, especially for developing countries.
Coming to a final formulation of Ukraine’s key political and security issue was a task, but it emerged. The Sherpas burned the midnight oil to find formulations that could satisfy both sides: the west and the rest. A finely balanced outcome, reflected in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Leaders’ Statement, saved the Bali summit. Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, the text says, admitting that there are other views and assessments of the situation and sanctions. All agreed that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The stamp of Indian diplomacy can be seen in the last line: Today’s era must not be one of war.
While officials delivered on their promises, the G20 was a house divided with several leaders shedding their responsibility to chart a course for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Instead, they played a sophisticated game of passing the buck to each other. The British Prime Minister has accused President Putin of not showing up, saying if he did we could sort things out. Australia’s prime minister urged China to use its leverage with Moscow to end the war. The French president said the conflict must be overcome through close coordination between France and China, with President Xi Jinping supporting President Macron’s efforts.
If only they remembered what scientists and medical experts faced with COVID-19: they quickly identified the virus and invented vaccines to curb the pandemic.
Political leaders must also recognize the root cause of the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis: the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions. The fake missile crisis at the previous day’s summits underscored the dangers of delaying a serious attempt at peace.
India made a correct assessment. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to enjoy economic growth and technological innovation, Prime Minister Modi has said. His promise of an ambitious and action-oriented presidency will be closely watched, especially by his domestic voters who will expect his foreign policy abroad to be equally compelling when conducted from home.
Is India ready? The country hasn’t invested much in multilateral rule-making institutions like the G20, but it’s never too late to start. India is ahead in some aspects including technology with digital public goods and its governance. But it will certainly need help and expertise, which can come from the two other members of the next troika, Indonesia and Brazil, as well as from France and Turkey, which can bring their deep knowledge of the region around Ukraine. The Modi-Macron luncheon on November 16 may have sown the seeds for a future peace initiative. And maybe Prime Minister Modi, after visiting Moscow in December, will visit Kyiv.
In this, the spirit of the country of Buddha and Gandhi will have been evoked by letting the G20 continue, without distraction, its work of improving economic growth and global governance.
*About the authors:
- Amb. Rajiv Bhatia is Emeritus Fellow, Foreign Policy Studies, Gateway House
- Manjeet Kripalani is Executive Director, Gateway House
Source: This article was published by gateway house. A version of the article appeared earlier inThe Indian Express.
