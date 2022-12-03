Indonesia set to criminalize sex outside marriage as part of penal code overhaul

Indonesia’s parliament in JAKARTA is expected to pass a new penal code this month that will criminalize sex outside of marriage with up to a year in prison, officials have confirmed.

The legislative overhaul will also prohibit insulting the president or state institutions and expressing opinions contrary to the ideology of the Indonesian state. Cohabitation before marriage is also prohibited.

After decades of drafting, the new penal code is expected to be passed on December 15, Indonesian Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters.

“We are proud to have a penal code in line with Indonesian values,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Bambang Wuryanto, a lawmaker involved in the project, said the new code could be passed as early as next week.

The code, if passed, would apply to Indonesian citizens and foreigners alike, with business groups worrying about the damage the rules could have on Indonesia’s image as a vacation and leisure destination. ‘investment.

The bill has the backing of some Islamic groups in a country where conservatism is on the rise, although opponents argue it reverses liberal reforms passed after the 1998 fall of authoritarian leader Suharto.

A previous draft code was due to pass in 2019 but sparked nationwide protests. Tens of thousands of people protested at the time against a series of laws, particularly those supposed to regulate morality and free speech, which they said would restrict civil liberties.

Critics say minimal changes to the code have been made since then, although the government has in recent months held public consultations across the country to provide information on the changes.

Some changes have been made, including a provision that could allow the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment after 10 years of good behavior.

The criminalization of abortion, with the exception of rape victims, and imprisonment for “black magic”, remain in the code.

According to the latest draft dated November 24 and viewed by Reuters, sex outside marriage, which can only be reported by limited parties such as close relatives, carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Insulting the president, a charge that can only be reported by the president, carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world, has hundreds of local-level regulations that discriminate against women, religious minorities, and LGBT people.

Just weeks after Indonesia chaired a successful Group of Twenty (G20) meeting that saw its position elevated on the world stage, business representatives say the draft code sends the wrong message on the most major economy in Southeast Asia.

“For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law will create legal uncertainty and cause investors to reconsider investing in Indonesia,” said Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, vice president of the Employers’ Association of Indonesia. Indonesia (APINDO).

Morality clauses, she added, “would do more harm than good”, especially for companies engaged in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The changes to the code would be a “huge setback for Indonesian democracy,” said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch.

The deputy justice minister dismissed the criticism, saying the final version of the draft would ensure that regional laws adhere to national legislation and that the new code would not threaten democratic freedoms.

A revised version of the penal code has been discussed since Indonesia declared independence from the Netherlands in 1945.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Ananda Teresia in Jakarta and Kate Lamb in Sydney; Editing by Kate Lamb, Ed Davies, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Michael Perry