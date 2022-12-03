Derek Chisora’s social media: Boxing rival Tyson Fury’s weirdest Twitter and Instagram posts

Derek Chisora ​​has been on typically flamboyant form on social media ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The fighter known as “Del Boy” has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers with his playful posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram over the years.

From OnlyFans to the sights of her country estate, Chisora’s glimpses into her unusual lifestyle are rarely predictable.

Here’s a look at some of the quirkiest and most entertaining posts the world title challenger has produced.

Chisora ​​posing with Boris Johnson

Chisora ​​posed with Boris Johnson as the future British Prime Minister watched a Rolling Stones concert in Hyde Park in 2013.

The Conservative Party leader appears to have won Chisora’s backing at that meeting as the heavyweight then wore a mask of his face during a weigh-in.

The heavyweight also shared videos of Johnson making announcements about reopening public spaces during England’s pandemic lockdown.

Yesterday Hyde Park Rolling Stones The best content ever Boris Johnson Mayor of London #I love this game pic.twitter.com/NivmdVITGH Derek Chisora ​​(@DerekWarChisora) July 7, 2013

Warm up the petroleum jelly

It’s hard to say if this was an official endorsement or not, but Chisora ​​portrayed himself using Vaseline with his pants down in 2019.

Chisora’s buttocks were visible in the snap, which was accompanied by the caption “war not painful” about the petroleum-based skin lollipop.

The absurd post did not reflect a lack of seriousness in Chisora’s training camp at the time, which led to him knocking out former Olympic medalist David Price in London the following month.

Breathtaking paint job

The flamboyant 38-year-old has been known to strip naked and cover himself in paint when preparing for fights.

In a photo a few weeks before his trilogy fight with Fury, Chisora ​​covered his upper body and face – including his beard – in white paint.

The word ‘WAR’ was drawn across his chest in a snap which he captioned: ‘Happy Halloween’.

Tweeting about Dillian Whyte’s wife

When boxer Dillian Whyte made an allegation about Anthony Joshua’s wife on Twitter in 2017, Chisora ​​chose to chime in.

“Don’t get mad because nobody wants to sleep with your wife,” he said, receiving thousands of retweets and likes for his response.

Whyte, who lost to Fury by knockout in April 2022, beat Chisora ​​by decision in 2016 and with an 11th-round win in 2018.

Recovery in the tub

Only Chisora’s modesty was not on display as he pictured himself in a bubble bath above his head, adding, “2019 is bubbling nicely.”

The scene wasn’t quite as enjoyable for the slugger when he filmed himself descending into an outdoor ice bath in another clip.

“It’s ******* cold, mate,” he said, announcing that the bath temperature was minus three degrees. “Look at those ******* icebergs.”

Chisora ​​the Country Gentleman

Even by Chisora’s standards, his transformation into a dapper gentleman was one of the most eccentric twists of his career.

The countryside lover imagined tending cows, holding a shotgun, tending to packs of dogs and parking luxury cars in the fields.

Taking time to do nothing often puts everything into perspective,” he wrote in a caption on his farm on the outskirts of north London.

Chisora ​​launches OnlyFans account

“I’m on OnlyFans now,” Chisora ​​announced days before his third fight with Fury, accompanying the news on his account on the subscription site with a photo of his groin smeared with white matter.

Although he teased his physical admirers with the “delicious” hashtag, Chisora ​​also clarified how he intends to use the platform usually associated with adult content.

“I’m not gonna show you **** pics on OnlyFans,” he wrote. “I’ll show you how I’m preparing for this fight against Tyson Fury. Behind the scenes content. I have a lot to say.”

Reinventing Promoter Frank Warren

Veteran promoter Frank Warren was a key part of the negotiations for the third fight between Chisora ​​and Fury.

Chisora ​​repaid Warren by tagging him in an Instagram post showing a mockup photo of him walking along a red carpet from a limo.

Fans could see Warren in a silver embellished dress or swipe right to see the 70-year-old in an eye-catching red number.

Selfies with Tyson Fury

Chisora ​​and Fury have repeatedly posed with each other on social media, with the pair cackling a day after Fury knocked out Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

“Looks like [Fury] wasn’t a fan of my bet,” Chisora ​​wrote, while Fury could be seen holding a cigar.

Chisora ​​had said in the build-up to the fight that he would “bet his house” on Whyte pulling off a huge upset to claim world honors for the first time.