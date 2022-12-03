Connect with us

Syria resists Russia’s efforts to negotiate summit with Turkey: sources

Syria is resisting Russian efforts to negotiate a summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

Erdogan’s government backs factions that tried to topple President Bashar al-Assad and has accused the Syrian leader of state terrorism, saying earlier in the conflict peace efforts could not continue under his rule .

Al-Assad claims it was Turkey that supported terrorism by backing an array of fighters, including extremist factions, and launching repeated military incursions into northern Syria. Ankara is preparing another possible operation, after blaming Syrian Kurdish fighters for a bomb attack in Istanbul.

Russia has helped al-Assad turn the tide of the war in his favor and says it seeks a political end to the conflict and wants to bring the two leaders together for talks.

Erdogan has signaled that he is ready to come closer.

Speaking a week after shaking hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last month after repeatedly saying he could not meet a leader who came to power in a coup, he said that Turkey could also put things on the right track with Syria.

There can be no resentment in politics, he said in a televised discussion over the weekend.

However, three sources with knowledge of Syria’s position on possible talks said al-Assad had rejected a proposal to meet Erdogan with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Two of the sources said Damascus believed such a meeting could boost Erdogan ahead of next year’s Turkish elections, especially if it met Ankara’s goal of sending back some of Turkey’s 3.6 million Syrian refugees. .

Why give Erdogan a victory for free? No rapprochement will take place before the elections, said one of the two, adding that Syria had also rejected the idea of ​​a meeting of foreign ministers.

The third source, a diplomat familiar with the proposal, said that Syria considers such a meeting pointless if it does not come up with anything concrete, and what it has demanded so far is complete withdrawal. Turkish troops.

Turkish officials said this week that the army needed just days to prepare for a ground incursion into northern Syria, where it has already carried out artillery fire and airstrikes.

But the government has also said it is ready to start talks with Damascus if they focus on border security, where Ankara wants Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters kicked out of the border and refugees relocated. to safe areas.

An Assad-Erdogan meeting could be possible in the not too distant future, said a source with knowledge of Turkey’s approach to the matter.

Putin is slowly paving the way for this, the source said. This would be the start of a major change in Syria and would have very positive effects on Turkey. Russia would also benefit… given that it is tense in many areas.

