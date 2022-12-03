The G20 Presidency puts Modi’s India in the global spotlight. Expectations are already high

IIndia’s G20 Presidency started on December 1, 2022 and the government has been working to ensure everyone is aware. Prime Minister Narendra Modiwrotean article inIndia timepromptlyshareby his ministers. News channels and editorials were full of comments about how this was a huge opportunity for India.

The government has announced that 100 monuments across the countrywould be enlightenedand display the Indian G20 Presidency logo for a week.

As far as journalists are concerned, the combined might of the central government apparatus and enthusiastic media has ensured that the past week has undoubtedly been the week of the G20 presidencies. In fact, on December 1, the nation woke up to front-page advertisements in most national daily newspapers featuring the start of India’s tenure as G20 chair. And that’s why India’s G20 Presidency is ThePrints Newsmaker of the Week.

Government target, India challenge

In his article, the Prime Minister laid out an optimistic, idealistic and perhaps even slightly unrealistic view of India’s G20 Presidency, which he said will work to promote a universal sense of unity. The theme: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

The previous 17 G20 presidencies have produced significant results in ensuring macro-economic stability, streamlining international taxation, easing countries’ debt burdens, among many other results, Prime Minister Modi wrote.

We will build on these achievements and build on them, he added. However, as India assumes this important role, I wonder if the G20 can go further? Can we catalyze a fundamental shift in mindset, for the benefit of humanity as a whole? I believe we can.

At a time when countries are turning inward in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine is refocusing attention on international borders, it will be difficult to foster a spirit of family unity.

The government is aware of these challenges, as the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankars, has made clear.statementsThursday.

Today the world is very polarized, Jaishankar said. Even getting everyone in the room was a real challenge at the last G20 meeting in Bali.

Total Opportunity, Global Spotlight

Notably, even business leaders in India see India’s G20 Presidency as something they can benefit from, with the Chief Executive of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandrajit Banerjee,writingwhat a unique business opportunity this is.

At a time when there are noticeable shifts in geopolitical alignments, India’s role as G20 chair will be central to global stability and macroeconomic coordination as nations strive to recover from the consequences of the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine and to combat climate change, Banerjee wrote.The Hindu industry.

One of the major benefits of taking over the G20 presidency is that it puts India in the global spotlight. Expectations are already high. In October, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke of what he hoped would be achieved under India’s leadership. This is a difficult question.

Not only Guterresvoicehis hopes that India’s leadership would enable the creation of effective debt restructuring systems, which India is struggling with internally, not to mention finding solutions to international debt, but he also advocated for the dismantling of the international financial and economic system which was largely built by the rich and for the rich.

I very much hope that India’s G20 Presidency will enable the creation of debt restructuring and relief schemes to enable multilateral development banks to be able to provide concessional financing to particularly vulnerable middle-income countries, he said. he declares.

The Indian government is all too aware of these global spotlights and has already taken politically charged decisions in the international context. Commentators have not forgotten that India had planned some G20 events to be held in Jammu and Kashmir and this was a political statement to Pakistan and China.

The underlying slogan of India’s G20 Presidency is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, whom Prime MinisterExplainis the signature of India’s compassion for the world. There is plenty to be compassionate about. In our neighborhood alone, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are in the throes of economic crises. The crisis in Ukraine is there for everyone. The pandemic has diminished, but it has not gone away. Large parts of the world remain without vaccines.

India has one year to push forward these and other pressing issues. The G20 can be a hugely influential group. Its members represent around 80% of global GDP, almost the same proportion of international trade and around 60% of the world’s population. What this group decides serves as a powerful signal to the world. It is up to India to ensure that this coming year is effective.

