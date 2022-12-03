China sees new wave of anti-Xi Jinping protests at universities

The 20th Party Congress consolidated Xi Jinping’s absolute power within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Yet soon after, a series of protests broke out in many parts of China against the Zero Covid policy. Some experts call it Tiananmen 2.0, while others see it as a challenge to Xi Jinping’s authority. However, what needs to be probed is whether these protests are coordinated or splintered against the lockdowns in China. What will be the CCP’s response if these protests become more widespread and violent? Will Xi Jinping end the Zero Covid policy he glorified in his speech at the 20th Party Congress?

Along with Weibo, Chinese social media and social media IDs banned in China have been filled with videos of protests in the heart of the CCP. A video from Beijing on November 27 in Tiananmen Square showed people chanting: “We want universal values”, “We want freedom, equality, democracy, rule of law”, “We don’t want dictatorship”, “We don’t want a personality cult”. ”.

The latter two go after President Xi directly, but this is not the first time he has been directly criticized for his Covid policies. In 2020, Zhao Shilin, a retired professor at China’s Minzu University, deputy director of the Culture and Arts Commission, and a former CC of the CPC member, published two open letters to President Xi Jinping. Guo Yuhua, a prominent professor in the sociology department of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, indirectly criticized Xi Jinping and Chinese leaders in her interview with Radio Free Asia 3 published on March 3, 2020. Renowned Tsinghua University professor Xu Zhangrun authored an essay on February 5, captioned “Angry People No Longer Fear,” which went viral on Chinese social media. Xu Zhiyong, 46, a former lecturer at the University of Posts and Telecommunications in Beijing, published an article on February 3, urging Xi Jinping to step down for his “inability to handle major crises”.

However, the current wave of protests began after a deadly fire in Urumqi due to Covid restrictions, and the true death toll has been concealed. The protests were not limited to Urumqi, however, and spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Zhengzhou, including nearly fifty-one universities where demonstrations took place. Chinese social media site Xiao Hong Shu () was full of calls for Banana Peel (= Xi Jinping) to step down and uniquely. There were posts on social media with the repetition of yes (, ), trying to say yes or agree, indicating that everything was fine but not fine! Interestingly, Hans led the protests in Urumqi rather than the Uyghurs. Many later said that since they were in the majority, they might protest, fearing tougher measures against them.

Authorities tried to quell protesters by randomly arresting people and checking whether their phones had Telegram, Twitter or other social media apps. A few protesters in Guangzhou say the day after the protests, they were arrested by the police and left with their ID numbers; there were illegal attempts to log into their Telegram accounts even though their phones were with them when the shootings occurred. Other protesters in Beijing told them they had only been at the protest site for a short time and had not faced police on the day of the protest. However, they received calls from the police the following day, summoning them to the police station for questioning. They were summoned to the police station with the friends they had gone to the protest together the day before, leading them to wonder how the police knew they were together in the same place that evening.

Guangzhou’s Haizhu district, where angry residents clashed with authorities earlier this month, saw another night of fierce conflict between the two sides. People were throwing glass bottles at police as they demanded an end to the lockdown.

On November 29, China’s National Health Commission issued the first wave of government recognition of the Covid outbreaks. However, he said Omicron’s symptoms are milder than in previous variants. Chinese authorities do not use prominent government platforms like People’s Daily or Xinhua, but use Weixin and Gauncha to spread rumors about Covid to spread awareness that Covid is no longer life-threatening. Two stories are circulating that downplay the dangers of Covid. One is from the Global Times, titled “Chinese Scientists Confirmed!” The pathogenicity of Omicron is now considerably lower. The ability of Omicron to replicate in human cells is less than 1/10 of the original variation. The researcher concludes: “The discovery tells us that we should not panic about Omicron. For the vaccinated general public, the Covid virus is much less dangerous than before.

The other story is by Guancha, titled “Are they Covid sequelae? Teacher: No proof”. The report quotes an expert from Zhongshan University as saying that despite some researchers using “long Covid” to describe long-term symptoms after recovering from Covid, they should not be seen as sequelae. Experts said the scientific community had not determined that Covid had any sequelae, or that there was insufficient evidence.

On November 30, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan of the State Council held a symposium at the National Health Commission to hear opinions and suggestions from relevant experts on optimizing and improving health measures. prevention and control. She also said the pathogenicity of the virus is weakening while praising Xi Jinping for controlling the virus and putting people’s lives before anything else. Conversely, today’s announcement that all lockdowns in Guangzhou have been lifted and that Beijing has gradually increased lockdowns over the past few days.

Even though the authorities have tried to play down the virus, few relaxations, especially in Beijing and Shanghai, show that these demonstrations have impacted the Party. However, this does not mean the end of the Zero-Covid policy, which Xi Jinping personally led. Nor does it mean that the protests may have changed the Party’s approach; it seems to be just a tactic to block, and Xi Jinping will act quickly and brutally. Already protesters in many places have been identified, and with China’s social credit system, sooner or later they will receive a reward. If Xi Jinping entirely abandons this policy because of the protests, it will make him a paper tiger that will taint his personality built over the years.