I am a celebrity: Matt Hancock’s sabbatical in the jungle adds to the feeling that politicians are there for themselves Alastair Stewart

Long before Matt Hancock set foot in the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle, a certain George Galloway entered the Celebrity Big Brother House.

Both Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock will face questions from the Covid inquiry next year (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

If you were to ask me for one traumatic memory from that show in 2006, it’s the sight of the former Labor MP pretending to be a cat, drinking imaginary milk from the hands of Rula Lenska. “Would you like me to be the cat,” purrs Gorgeous George? Galloway later claimed in a newspaper that his antics had “raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charity Interpal and paid for an ‘extra social worker in my constituency’.”

Whatever the motive, this particular vignette has stuck in most people’s minds. Galloway has always been great lively entertainment in the early 2000s. Big Brother was a titanic act that sank the major international accolades it garnered when it gave the US Senate the right thing to do the year before. . Could there be better reality TV than taking Americans to task after the Iraq War debacle?

Tell Hancock he could learn something from Galloway and he would hesitate. But the former health secretary has no reason to be arrogant. After finishing third in I’m a Celebrity…, one wonders what he will do with the modest recovery of his dwindling political capital.

But all has not been forgiven, even though Hancock acts as if it is. How serious was the audience when we condemned their participation in the show? Is it possible that the public is desperate for Hancock to be bullied by condescending, politically illiterate campmates as he endures endless Bushtucker trials?

Hancock probably guessed (or certainly any adviser worth his salt would have). The more they hate you, the more they respect you when you survive, that’s Hancockian logic if there ever was such a thing.

Even though viewers at home tried and hoped for his deportation, he hung on until the end. But political rehabilitation doesn’t just come from 18 days in the desert.

Hancock is arguably one of the most controversial politicians of our time, and he doesn’t seem to understand why. His lack of judgment and his painful childish need for forgiveness are proof of this. It’s clear to all that he is confusing his resignation for business (because he was caught) and the decisions he made as Health Secretary during a pandemic.

He made a lot of noise to show his human side and want absolution. At no time did he suggest that he undertake any real penance to earn it. Professing his sins on television and lamenting the horror of government duties in an emergency is not the same as his seemingly determined to avoid accountability.

His looks and performances have sometimes come across as someone sent to deliver the lines that might get him back into the good graces of Rishi Sunak (who skipped his handshake upon entering Conservative Party headquarters). Neither the new Prime Minister nor viewers at home can be so fickle.

Despite all the talk of finding the real Matt Hancock, rumors abound that he’s planning to move into showbiz. Such a gratuitous left turn after leaving his constituents in the lurch, losing the Conservative Party whip would be entirely in line with those who did not see it as an innocent escapade.

Indeed, very little about his time in the jungle suggests that he was ever anything more than a vain stepping stone to launching a new career. When you consider that Hancock will have to return to real political public life and the House of Commons after unceremoniously stepping down from office, you can’t blame him for staying in the jungle a little longer.

An appearance before the UK inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic looms on Hancock’s to-do list. Fittingly, the inquiry began investigating decisions made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his top advisers in early 2020 when Hancock was playing in the jungle. Johnson and Hancock will likely appear in person at hearings next summer.

At the heart of it all is the pattern. It’s about whether you at home believe that Hancock went on this show with the ambitious goal of cleaning up his reputation or whether he did so in complete ignorance of what he did to earn people’s anger. Or, and much more likely, he entered for a significant sum of money, hoping for a bit of reputation restoration, but praying that he would do well enough to warrant more television work.

It is a depressing and damning indictment of today’s public service. Britain suffers from the double evil of needing strong, robust and empathetic leadership while refusing to imbue politicians with anything resembling trust. Cynicism and accountability are not the same, and while there will always be bad apples, it’s a long way to trust the political class to serve honorably.

It’s tragic, but not as sad as it is for us. Though mean-spirited and petulant, Hancock’s actions are damaging any hope of being able to overcome the prevailing sense that politicians are for themselves. That he does not see this, that he puts his interests before those of his constituency, his party and his government, is precisely why he should never be in government again.