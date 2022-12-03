Civilian killed in strike in Iraq blamed on Turkey Naharnet

A civilian was killed and another injured Friday in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan in an attack believed to be led by Turkey, a local official said.

The two men were working on their land near the village of Mawat when they were killed in a bombing “probably perpetrated by Turkey”, the town’s mayor, Kamaran Hassan, told AFP.

A third person was missing, he said, adding he could not clarify whether a drone or warplane had launched the strike.

Turkey has repeatedly carried out strikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, where the group has bases.

Ankara has stepped up its strikes in neighboring Syria following a Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 81.

Ankara blamed the attack on the PKK, which it and its Western allies consider a terrorist group.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the explosion in Ankara.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a ground offensive against the Kurds, particularly in northern and northeastern Syria, in response to the Istanbul attack.

Since 2016, the Turkish military has carried out three offensives mainly targeting Kurdish fighters in Syria and captured territories in northern Syria now held by Ankara-backed proxies.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey on Friday’s bombardment.