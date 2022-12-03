India has established close relations with Islamic nations since 2014, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India had established close relations with Islamic nations since he took power in 2014.

The Prime Minister was speaking during a public address at Saraspur in Ahmedabad, a day after the Phase 1 Voting for Gujarat Assembly Elections concluded.

Since 2014, we have established close relations with Islamic nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Modi said, adding that Saudi Arabia has also included yoga in its official curriculum.

In Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, temples are being built for the Hindus of India, he added.

During his final campaign speech ahead of the Phase 2 polls in Gujarat on December 5, the Prime Minister said that Congress started cursing EVMswhich means BJP is going to see an unprecedented victory.

The first phase decided that the BJP was going to see an unprecedented victory. Not because I say that, Congress is also saying that… For two days… Congress has continuously verbally insulted/cursed EVM… EVM this, EVM that. When Congress starts insulting/cursing (gaalo bolvanu sharu kare) then you have to understand that…their game too ended in the first phase only he said in the public address after which he said paid homage to a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar and a visit to the Maa Bhadrakali temple in the walled city.

Congress Media Department Chief Pawan Khera on Wednesday at a press conference in Ahmedabad had alleged that the central forces had been instructed to stay 1.5 km from the Gujarat stands and that only the police and Gujarat home guards would take care of the EVMs, which will need to be transported to counting centres.

Emphasizing that Gujarat presents a role model for the country, Modi also enlisted several development indicators and asserted that Gujarat surpasses them all.

In 1947, when India gained independence, we were the sixth largest economy in the world. In 2014, until Congress ruled, we had reached 10th place. In 70 years Congress policies have led to a decline in economic standing in the world from 6th to 10th… In 2014 I went to Delhi, BJP government was formed, another attempt at awareness was been introduced with sauni saath, sauni vikas… In 8 years, we brought the economy from 5th position to 10th, he said.

Modi added, under Congress rule, if a terrorist incident took place, they had to call for help from the world. Today, under the BJP government, the army enters the houses of terrorists and kills them. Today India is not asking for help but rather raising her hand to help the world.

Modi, who also spoke at rallies in the northern Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan, and Sojitra in central Gujarat, which go to the polls on Monday, also targeted Congress for rejecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel .

Take charge Congress on the Narmada dam projectPrime Minister Modi asked Banaskanthas Kankrej if people would forgive Congress for the sin of cutting off their water.

The BJP has continuously worked on irrigation projects, but the policy of Congress is latkaana, atkaana aur bhatkaana (delay, stop and mislead). Ask the 70-80 year olds in your family if they heard of Narmada when they were young. They will say yes. Ask them if all the governments in Congress have assured them that the water from the Narmada will come, they will answer yes. But no one brought water to the Narmada, the prime minister said.

Going after Congress for shutting down irrigation projects across the country. The Prime Minister said: “In 2014, you all sent me to Delhi where I could see files to find out why the country is in such a bad state. First I looked at the problems of the farmers…I checked the water and you will be hurt to know that those who ruled for so many years stopped 99 major irrigation projects halfway through about 30 years… I restarted all these stalled projects. Rs 1 lakh crore is being spent on 99 irrigation projects which are being restarted so that farmers get water.

Addressing a public rally in Sojitra in Anand district which is associated with Sardar Patel as he grew up in Karamsad in Anand, Modi accused Congress of rejecting Sardar Patel.

Urging voters to ask Congress leaders why they did not visit the Statue of Unity in Narmada district to pay their respects, Modi said Secretary General Antnio Guterres, during his recent visit to the Statue of Unit, had called it “a life-enriching experience”.

Modi said Congress has a problem with Sardar Patel because their ideologies don’t match. The Congress ideology was divide and conquer, but Sardar Patel was for unity. So they don’t see Sardar Patel as their own… When Congress comes asking for votes, ask them a few questions from me. Ask them if Sardar Patel was ever in Congress. And, finally, ask them: Have they ever paid homage to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel?