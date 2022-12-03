Remember Ferry Mursyidan Baldan, Jokowi: The world of politics has lost a good figure





INDOPOS.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remembers the late Ferry Mursyidan Baldan as a good worker and able to establish good communication with anyone. Even the Indonesian political world has lost one of its figures. Ferry had been Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) for the period 2014-2016. He was found dead in a car in the Bidakara hotel ballroom on Friday (2/12/2022). He is a very good person, works well, communicates very well and very well with everyone. I think the world of Indonesian politics has lost a good number, Jokowi said on the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat, seen on Saturday (3/12/2022). Jokowi also expressed his deep condolences during a pilgrimage to the funeral home of the late Ferry Mursyidan Baldan in Slipi area, West Jakarta last night. He arrived at the funeral home around 6.59pm WIB and was immediately greeted by the deceased’s wife, Mrs. Hanifah Husein. Also present at the funeral were the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents, Jusuf Kalla, as well as Mrs. Mufidah Jusuf Kalla. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun. First of all, I would like to express my deep sadness and sincere condolences to Mrs. Ferry Mursyidan Baldan and her family for the passing of Mr. Ferry Mursyidan Baldan in Rahmatullah, in the presence of Almighty God. May his soul be accepted by his side, given the best place in the sight of Allah SWT,” Jokpwi said. Ferry Mursidan Baldan has died aged 61. He was born on June 16, 1961 in Jakarta. He served as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Development/Head of the National Land Agency from October 27, 2014 to July 27, 2016 in the office of President Joko Widodo. He was previously a member of Commission II of the DPR RI for the period 2004-2009 as well as chairman of the Special Committee for the draft electoral law. Ferry Mursyidan Baldan was born as the second of four children, the son of Baldan’s partner Nyak Oepin Arif from Aceh and Syarifah Fatimah (late) from Kluet Batak tribe in Aceh province.(and)

