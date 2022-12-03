Chinese residing in Australia reveal why they renounce citizenship of their home country or why they don’t want to

Xi Jinping getting his third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China was the final straw for Victor Zeng.

Mr Zeng, 26, who grew up in a remote town in Xinjiang province before moving to Melbourne to marry her husband, became an Australian permanent resident about 18 months ago.

As Mr. Xi cements his position as China’s undisputed leader at the CPC National Party Congress in October, he now senses war with Taiwan and a return to a state-run collective economy is imminent.

And he fears that if he returns to China as a Chinese citizen, he could be trapped there, or one day his Australian permanent residency could be unexpectedly revoked.

“I don’t know if it’s my paranoia, but I feel uncertain,” he told the ABC.

“So I will discuss this with my family as soon as possible and enter the process of applying for Australian citizenship.”

China’s growing authoritarianism under MrXi, characterized by the strict zero COVID policy, is prompting some Chinese residents in Australia to consider taking the next step to officially becoming Australians.

However, China does not allow dual nationality, so that means giving up their Chinese citizenship.

It’s a tough decision, with practical and emotional considerations.

The Chinese government has been accused of committing a series of human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim community. ( AP: By Han Guan )

“I felt there was another way of life”

Mr Zeng said he began to sense “deteriorating conditions” in China from around 2016, as Beijing stepped up its crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim community.

In Xinjiang, where Uyghurs make up about half the population, many areas were cut off from surrounding streets by iron gates and authorities everywhere were checking identity cards.

“After arriving in Australia, I felt there was another way of life that is not constrained by grand narratives, that I can say no to propaganda and political missions,” he said. declared.

Mr. Zeng said his biggest concern was for his family members who still lived in Xinjiang.

“If I become an Australian citizen, I don’t know if there will be more restrictions on my [visitor] Visa [to China] because Xinjiang is a sensitive region,” he said.

Xi’an has emerged as a hotspot for COVID cases in China. ( AP: Li Yibo/Xinhua, file )

“We have a stronger sense of urgency than before”

In the 2021-22 financial year, 5,392 people born in China became Australian citizens, according to Home Office figures.

Fan Yang, a researcher at Deakin University’s Alfred Institute, said individual choices are often linked to structural changes at societal, cultural, political, national and even international levels.

“Xi’s third term would give people the impression that China is less likely to change,” she said.

“For those who have taken significant advantage of their social status in China, they are less likely to renounce their Chinese citizenship.

“However, for those who tend to be more politically active, they are more likely to acquire Australian citizenship for political participation rights.”

While some Chinese residents in Australia share Mr. Zeng’s concerns, those concerns may not be enough to cause them to give up their Chinese citizenship.

Aaron, who asked not to use his real name, emigrated to Australia with his family in 2011.

Xi’s third term and the pursuit of the national COVID-zero policy were two “realistic factors” that made him “seriously consider the choice of citizenship”.

“We have a stronger sense of urgency than before,” he said.

“China’s political and democratic environments have changed dramatically. There is the possibility of going back, we have made our citizenship choices a priority now.

“When politics is stable and economic reforms are more stable and China connects well to the rest of the world, we think our citizenship choices don’t matter.”

However, as he still operates businesses and owns assets in China, he is reluctant to follow Mr. Zeng’s lead and renounce his Chinese nationality.

He said he also feared losing access to a social security fund he had put money into for many years.

“If we join Australian citizenship, we’re worried they won’t allow us to make money out of it,” he said.

“Identity and choice of loyalty”

Yu Tao says Xi Jinping’s third term is unlikely to be the “sole and main reason” for Chinese residents’ citizenship choices.

Yu Tao, senior lecturer and co-ordinator of Chinese studies at the University of Western Australia, said that for many Chinese migrants, the decision to take Australian citizenship was linked to their “identity and a choice of loyalty”. .

Becoming an Australian citizen symbolically meant “cutting ties with China”, he said.

“If China continues to shut down or becomes very isolated from the rest of the world [under the COVID-zero policy]so inevitably a lot of people will have to make a choice,” he said.

“If the bilateral relationship is better, some people [will] probably feel they don’t have to make a choice.”

He said in isolation that Mr. Xi’s third term is unlikely to be the “sole and main reason” for their citizenship choices.

“Xi’s third term was kind of long overdue[from]when he removed the term limits of the President of the PRC,” he said.

Dr Tao said the long-term socio-political conditions under Mr Xi’s rule, such as the COVID-zero policy and China-Australia relations, likely had a deeper impact.

He said practical and economic issues were also important factors.

“I guess if, in the long term, COVID is going to touch on some of these practical material parts of consideration, it will also have a profound impact on how people negotiate their citizenship,” he said.

Family ties are still tied for some

Riki Lee, who came to Australia as an international student and has been granted permanent resident status since 2014, said taking Australian citizenship was not even a consideration for him.

He said Chinese people, influenced by Confucian culture, were deeply affected by thoughts of homesickness and longing for loved ones.

“I am an only child and my parents and family are in China,” Mr Lee said.

“If unexpected things happen, such as war or bilateral relations deteriorate, a Chinese passport and PR (an Australian permanent residence) is the most convenient way to return to China.”

“I feel like anything can happen if I’m in China”

Fan Yang says the incentives to bring young people back to China aren’t particularly effective. ( Provided )

Dr Yang said Beijing offered incentives for young people, especially academics, to return to China and contribute to the country, such as research stipends and discounted housing.

However, she said she doesn’t believe these sweeteners play into many people’s minds.

“These policies are like scratching an itch on the outside of one’s boots due to the difficult academic environment and lack of university funding in China,” she said.

“Academics are not well paid in China and there are unwritten rules that disadvantage female academics or LGBTQIA+ academics.”

Jessica Ching, an educational psychology graduate and Hong Kong passport holder, grew up in mainland China.

Before the pandemic, Ms. Ching spent time in China conducting psychology workshops with parents and schools and intended to live and work in China.

Jessica Ching says she could become an Australian citizen if her Hong Kong passport is devalued. ( Provided )

She is now hesitant to proceed with her plan.

“I mostly think that in the next three to five years I don’t see myself going back to China to open a clinic or go to schools to speak because there’s an imminent threat that I won’t be able to go back to Australia.” , she said. said.

“I feel like anything can happen if I’m in China.”

Ms. Ching has a utilitarian approach to her citizenship.

She said she kept her Hong Kong passport, which allows visa-free travel to many more countries than a Chinese passport, but feared that in a few years it might lose its benefits.

“I will try to keep my Hong Kong passport for as long as I can, but if we come to a point where we have to choose, I think I will choose to be an Australian citizen,” she said. .