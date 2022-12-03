Chinese residing in Australia reveal why they renounce citizenship of their home country or why they don’t want to

Connect with us

Xi Jinping getting his third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China was the final straw for Victor Zeng.

Mr Zeng, 26, who grew up in a remote town in Xinjiang province before moving to Melbourne to marry her husband, became an Australian permanent resident about 18 months ago.

As Mr. Xi cements his position as China’s undisputed leader at the CPC National Party Congress in October, he now senses war with Taiwan and a return to a state-run collective economy is imminent.

And he fears that if he returns to China as a Chinese citizen, he could be trapped there, or one day his Australian permanent residency could be unexpectedly revoked.

“I don’t know if it’s my paranoia, but I feel uncertain,” he told the ABC.

“So I will discuss this with my family as soon as possible and enter the process of applying for Australian citizenship.”

China’s growing authoritarianism under MrXi, characterized by the strict zero COVID policy, is prompting some Chinese residents in Australia to consider taking the next step to officially becoming Australians.

However, China does not allow dual nationality, so that means giving up their Chinese citizenship.

It’s a tough decision, with practical and emotional considerations.

Paramilitary police walk past an elderly ethnic minority man.
The Chinese government has been accused of committing a series of human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim community.(AP: By Han Guan)

“I felt there was another way of life”

Mr Zeng said he began to sense “deteriorating conditions” in China from around 2016, as Beijing stepped up its crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim community.

In Xinjiang, where Uyghurs make up about half the population, many areas were cut off from surrounding streets by iron gates and authorities everywhere were checking identity cards.

“After arriving in Australia, I felt there was another way of life that is not constrained by grand narratives, that I can say no to propaganda and political missions,” he said. declared.

Mr. Zeng said his biggest concern was for his family members who still lived in Xinjiang.

“If I become an Australian citizen, I don’t know if there will be more restrictions on my [visitor] Visa [to China] because Xinjiang is a sensitive region,” he said.

A worker wearing a protective suit takes a throat swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an.
Xi’an has emerged as a hotspot for COVID cases in China.(AP: Li Yibo/Xinhua, file)

“We have a stronger sense of urgency than before”

In the 2021-22 financial year, 5,392 people born in China became Australian citizens, according to Home Office figures.

Fan Yang, a researcher at Deakin University’s Alfred Institute, said individual choices are often linked to structural changes at societal, cultural, political, national and even international levels.

“Xi’s third term would give people the impression that China is less likely to change,” she said.

“For those who have taken significant advantage of their social status in China, they are less likely to renounce their Chinese citizenship.

“However, for those who tend to be more politically active, they are more likely to acquire Australian citizenship for political participation rights.”

