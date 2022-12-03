Jokowi pushes campaign for ideas that don’t fight sheep





KENDARINEWS.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) does not want a policy of pitting each other against each other in the 2024 elections. Therefore, Jokowi encourages candidates to make democracy sound by prioritizing the politics of combat ideas and combat ideas. We must encourage quality campaigns that feed our democracy, optimize information technology, prioritize the politics of discussing ideas, not the politics of opposing each other, said Jokowi during a speech at the national consolidation event for the preparation for the 2024 elections, held by the Indonesian KPU in Ancol area, North Jakarta, on Friday (2/12). The head of state also encouraged the KPU to strengthen the political education of candidates and the public. In addition to inviting participants in the elections to present a democratic party with integrity, by not undermining democracy, by spreading slander, hate speech and money politics. The KPU should strengthen the political education of candidates and the public, urging election candidates to be peaceful and honest from the outset, Jokowi said. Jokowi stressed that the KPU must also be able to ensure that all activities at all stages have technical arrangements in line with legal corridors. This is important to anticipate, to overcome various problems that will arise According to Jokowi, technical issues can become political, so care must be taken to prepare facilities and infrastructure for electoral tools. Jokowi does not want the negligence of the election organizers to cause unrest among the population. “It’s a small matter if we don’t go into detail on how to solve it, it could become a turmoil on the pitch. Apart from that, efficiency and transparency are also important to keep everything open. “, said Jokowi. Jokowi also reminded the KPU to improve human resources (HR) for election organizers, starting from the lowest level. All levels of the KPU must realize the magnitude and importance of their task of guarding the democratic party of the nation. A precious moment to show commitment and integrity, to show dedication and the best capacity for the nation and the state, he underlined. (jpg) Seen : 19 Like that: Critical Load…

