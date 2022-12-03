Boris Johnson is preparing his return to active politics: he will be a candidate for deputy in the 2024 elections





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stand as the Conservative Party candidate in the next general election in 2024, according to a close source who said he was determined to contest the seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the west from London. This is the fourth time the constituency has been contested since 2015, the last in 2019 when he was elected prime minister. Since 2010, this seat has always been held by a Conservative MP, however, the latest polls show Labor as the favorites if the election were held now. The source confirmed Johnson’s intentions, after The Telegraph newspaper first reported that the former prime minister had contacted the local Conservative Party delegation to express his commitment to representing the Tories from that seat. Johnson already said last month that he was on temporary hiatus, having been forced to resign as prime minister mid-this year due to the scandals he was racking up, the latest after learning he was aware of complaints about sex. harassment of Chris Pincher when he was appointed Deputy Chief of Election Discipline for the Conservative Parliamentary Caucus. Since leaving 10 Downing Street in September, Johnson has been seen vacationing in the Caribbean or giving lucrative lectures as the Tories grappled with one of their worst crises in years. , although in his party he has raised the possibility of running again to replace Liz. Truss, who resigned in October just over a month after taking office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.es/entry/boris-johnson-prepara-su-regreso-a-la-politica-en-activo-se-presentara-para-diputado-en-las-elecciones-de-2024_es_638950f7e4b006e9b855cb21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos