Ranu Asmoro, creative figure of wedding decoration arranger Client of President Jokowi’s family

With desperate capital, he migrated to Bengawan City and worked in a decorating studio to bring luck to Ranu Asmoro. The man who was born in Wonogiri, March 24, 1982, has always been trusted to arrange wedding decorations for President Joko Widodo's children.

SILVESTER KURNIAWAN

Ranu Asmoro is a key figure in the beautiful wedding decoration of President Joko Widodo’s family. From the wedding of his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming-Selvi Ananda, then Kahiyang Ayu-Bobby Nasution, to the wedding of his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep-Erina S Gudono on December 11.

The owner of Asmoro Décoration was even considered avant-garde for contemporary Javanese decor that combines the classic shades of Javanese decor with a variety of unique moves in its decorative touches.

This achievement was certainly not achieved in a short time, but through a learning process over the past 14 years. In 2000, Ranu, who had just graduated from high school at the time, immediately decided to move to Bengawan City to look for work.

The family’s economic conditions forced him to migrate and look for work. Long story short, the young man from Wonogiri applied for one of the decoration companies owned by Panji Vasco da Gama.

Incidentally met Mas Panji (owner of Matahati Decoration). Since I usually only draw pictures, in the end, when I was on the worklist, I handed out a picture of the wayang. Since then, I started working there for eight years, recalls Ranu.

Working at Matahati Decoration was the only job he did after graduating from high school. With patience and enthusiasm, Ranu has developed various skills in the art of decoration. In addition, the leadership style of the company where he works always gives confidence to employees. Decorative ideas for project leaders.

I learned a lot from Mas Panji. Because the decoration that was made was only once. “That’s why the idea always has to be new because decoration commissions are always themed commissions that have never been done,” he said.

Feeling that she had had enough of the decoration world, Ranu changed her field of work to become a florist. He deliberately changes profession in order to develop skills to be better in the world of decoration. After four years of experience in the art of flower arrangement, he decided to embark on his own quest.

At the beginning, small decoration works were undertaken. From birthdays to more formal events. Several years later, Ranu founded Asmoro Decoration and continued to grow to become a well-known seller in Solo City.

At first, I worked there myself. Starting from the decoration, the price is IDR 1-2 million. Gradually he became known and the name Asmoro Decoration appeared since 2010. Then he started to become a seller in Graha Sabha Buana until the family of President Joko Widodo trusted him until now, a- he declared.

In 2015, Ranu was approached directly by Gibran Rakabuming to decorate his wedding. It was the first time he had contact with President Joko Widodo’s family. Since it was not a big decoration company, he had the courage to ask for a deposit of up to 75% as capital for the manufacture of decorations at the time.

I have no capital because I have never received such a large order. Finally, I dared to ask Mas Gibran for a deposit, and it turned out that he received it right away. I immediately worked on it and the results were satisfactory. From there, it continued with the marriage of Mbak Kahiyang, Mrs. Idayati (sister of President Jokowi), to Mas Kaesang, Ranu explained.

From there, his name is returned. Even Ranu Asmoro also became models contemporary Javanese design and decor. Many of his works have been imitated by other decorations in Solo and its surroundings. However, Ranu never forgot where she came from and who helped her become as great as she is now. Including cooperating with the former boss of Panji to become artistic director in Asmoro Decoration so far.

I see Ranu as a tenacious person with a strong will to be better. The first time we met, when he signed up to work with me, he had just finished his studies and had emigrated from Wonogiri. After a few years he came over as a successful decoration entrepreneur and asked me to join him so artistic directorespecially in event-event special,” Panji said giving his successful former employee an assessment. (*/hair bun)