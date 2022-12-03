



A source close to Boris Johnson has said he is expected to stand as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next general election. He is currently MP for the constituency of West London and has held the position since 2015. The next general election is due in 2024. A source confirmed Mr Johnson’s decision to stand for the fourth time after the Telegraph first reported he had informed the local Conservative party of his intentions. Since 2015, Mr Johnson has won 5,034 titles in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019 at Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he sired. But if an ongoing investigation finds he disrespected Parliament by misleading lawmakers about which parties broke the Downing Street lockdown, Mr Johnson could face a fight for his seat in a election at some point. Since leaving No 10, Mr Johnson has tweeted about a number of constituency visits this week, including Ruislip Synagogue and Uxbridge High. Mr Johnson had to be sacked after a series of scandals over the summer saw the mass resignation of ministers, including the party scandal. After Liz Trussun quit, she planned to turn to top recruits, but withdrew her offer, saying she had failed in her efforts to bring rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to work together. Mr Johnson, who is always keen to return to the Prime Minister’s residence, can pose a challenge to Mr Altar, the Father, and has already caused a blow by joining a movement against Mr Altar’s opposition. Opinion polls show the Conservatives face a daunting challenge to win back their popularity.

