



A survey by Ankara-based MetroPoll showed a drop in national support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in November, local media reported on Friday, citing a column from the journalist smail Saymaz at Halk’s TV news. website. According to Saymaz, MetroPolls survey results showed that 29.6% of respondents said they would vote for the ruling AKP if general elections were to be held in November, indicating a drop in voter turnout. party votes since 31.9% of respondents gave the same answer. in the poll conducted a month earlier. MetroPoll polls had shown AKP electoral support at 25.2% in April, 26.5% in May, 27.6% in June, 28.2% in July, 28.7% in August, 29% in September and 31.9% in October. The November survey further revealed that AKP’s ally, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), would receive only 6.7%, also representing a drop in the party’s electoral support. after five months of increasing its votes. In a November election, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), its ally the nationalist Y (Good) Party, and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) reportedly won 20% , 9.1% and 10.3% of the votes. vote, respectively, the columnist said, adding that undecided votes would have amounted to 19.1%, an increase of 7 points from the previous month. Quoting Professor zer Sencar, a political observer and owner of MetroPoll, Saymaz said the drop in votes for the AKP-MHP bloc was due to the AKP’s recent visit to the HDP and the support the MHP leader subsequently expressed. for the movement on top of the economic crisis facing the nation. Three AKP representatives, including Justice Minister Bekir Bozda, met with HDP officials last month to discuss a proposal by Erdoan to hold a referendum to guarantee women the right to wear headscarves in public places, an idea the president has since backed down from. This visit raised eyebrows since Erdoan and the AKP, in addition to the MHP, accuse the HDP of links with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and also accuse other opposition parties of collaborating with it from time to time. other. The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community, has been waging a bloody campaign in southeastern Turkey since 1984. The party denies ties to the PKK and says it is trying to find a peaceful solution to Turkey’s Kurdish problem and is only under attack because of its strong opposition to President Erdoan’s 19-year rule . Following the visit, Devlet Baheli, leader of the far-right MHP, unexpectedly expressed no anger at his electoral ally’s visit to the pro-Kurdish party and said it was a very natural and correct for the AKP delegation to visit all political parties that have a group in parliament. The MetroPoll survey also asked respondents to take the tour, with 41.5% saying it was a negative move and 29.8% thinking it was a positive one. Like? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

