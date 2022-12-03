WHO glad to see China ease strict zero COVID policies





LONDON (AP) A senior World Health Organization official said the United Nations agency was pleased to see China loosen some of its coronavirus restrictions, saying it was really important that governments listen. their people when the people suffer.

In a Friday press briefing, WHO Emergency Director Dr. Michael Ryan said the organization was happy to see China adjusting its current strategies as it tries to recalibrate its response to COVID-19.

Last week, huge protests against China’s tough COVID-19 restrictions erupted in many cities, in the biggest protest against the ruling Communist Party in decades. We’ve all had to deal with movement restrictions, we’ve all had to deal with changes in our lives and frankly, it’s exhausting, Ryan said. The WHO previously described China’s zero-COVID strategy as unsustainable, saying the super-infectious omicron variant made it impossible to try to stop every COVID case. Ryan said using imported messenger RNA vaccines, like those made by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna, would be a solid option for China to increase its vaccine coverage. Chinese vaccines have proven less effective, and scientists say any protection they offered is likely to fade with the emergence of omicron. The decision about which vaccines to use is a choice sovereign governments must make based on the best benefit for their people, Ryan said. He said future strategies should balance virus control with Chinese people’s lives, livelihoods, well-being and human rights. China has developed its own version of an mRNA vaccine and has yet to license either of the vaccines made by Western companies. Unlike many Western countries, immunization rates for the elderly in China are lagging; According to the Chinese National Health Commission, only 66% of people over 80 have received an injection, while 40% have received a booster. By comparison, 93% of Americans 65 and older have received a full course of the vaccine and an additional 2% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many public health officials have warned that China’s zero-COVID strategy of locking down entire communities if infections are detected is useless given how easily the omicron variant spreads. But without quickly and significantly increasing the country’s immunization rate, lifting those restrictions could lead to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths that could overwhelm the health care system. In recent days, Chinese authorities have relaxed some COVID-19 protocols in cities like Guangzhou and Chengdu, easing testing requirements and movement controls. Yet many of the rules that brought people to the streets in Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other cities remain in effect. Announcements easing restrictions failed to mention last weekend’s protests over the human cost of anti-virus measures that are confining millions of people to their homes. But the timing and the publicity suggested Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government was trying to assuage public anger. Globally, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said around 90% of the population now has some sort of immunity to the coronavirus via previous infection or vaccination, and the world is approaching the end of the pandemic. We’re much closer to being able to say the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we weren’t there yet, Tedros said.

