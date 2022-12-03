President Jokowi Explains Full Top HR Components





President Joko Widodo explained that there are at least three components that are part of the superior human resources (HR) produced by teachers. According to the president, the first component is the mastery of science and technology and the improvement of technical skills that are relevant for the times. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his remarks while attending the 77th Anniversary of Teachers Association of Republic of Indonesia (PGRI) and National Teachers Day (HGN) 2022 held at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang City, Central Java Province, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. “The superior human resources you produce have several components. The first component is the mastery of science and technology and the enhancement of technical skills that are relevant for the times,” the president said. In this regard, the President said that teachers now have the freedom to be able to adapt to the very fast changing times. According to him, teachers must continue to update information and teaching processes with various new sciences and technologies that continue to emerge. “Teachers should alwaysupdate the most important information and process in teaching, in my opinion, right now is how the teaching process is for children to have good critical thinking, so that the flexibility is needed, not rigid, must be flexible because their knowledge develops very quickly,” he said. The Head of State continued, the second component of superior human resources is mentality and character. According to him, politeness, honesty, good manners, caring for others, hard work and the ability to work together are increasingly important to teach and must be continuously developed. “Strong national character, Pancasila character, moderate, tolerant, who knows Bhinneka Tunggal Ika is also a must,” he added. Additionally, the third component of a higher HR is physical fitness. According to the President, a person’s high knowledge and skills will be useless if his physical and mental condition is not healthy. “Mastering great knowledge will also be in vain if our students are not mentally and physically healthy. Be careful about this because physical or mental illness is a zero multiplier for academic success,” he explained. “Therefore, I would like to remind all of us that our task is to produce superior human resources, those with superior academic results, those with superior skills, but also those with superior social and national character, and also superior physical health. It must be complete, it is a difficult task for all of you, ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

