Trump merch: What’s the best Christmas gift for Donald Trump fans?





While a majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for president again, support among the base of former presidents remains strong.

His numbers don’t move. They are locked up, Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, told PBS in September. The good thing for former President Trump is that his numbers aren’t going down. The bad thing is that he only speaks to a third of the electorate who are in his corner.

That may not translate to electoral success, but those numbers are great for Trump product vendors.

Since 2019, when I first noticed a roadside Trump pop-up shop in blue Massachusetts, the proliferation of Trump merchandise and Trump-adjacent merchandise like Lets Go, Brandon! has not diminished significantly, even as the legal problems of former presidents continue to escalate.

In fact, the Trump merchandising phenomenon seems to have inspired other politicians to try to cash in. Hillary Clinton, for example, sells shirts, hats, pins and coffee mugs to But her emails, with proceeds going to her political action committee. To date, however, there have been no known sightings of a Hillary Clinton pop-up shop in the wild, or one for any other political candidate, for that matter. That kind of enthusiasm seems unique to Trump.

Meanwhile, the merchandise available to Donald Trump fans is getting more and more interesting. There is, for example, a Trumps silhouette cookie cutter currently for sale on Etsy, as well as Lets Go Brandon! cookie cutters and a Trump rolling pin for those who can’t help but infuse politics into their holiday kitchen.

Also on Etsy there are Make Americas Hair Great Again combs (a bestseller), Trump car candles and coasters, a Trump garden gnome, a Trump cake pan, and a Merry Trumpmas garden flag with a Trumpesque snowman urging passers-by to make Christmas great. Again.

To decorate your home and tree, there’s a Trump/MAGA nutcracker ornament and a range of merchandise with the numbers 45 and 47. (Trump was the 45th president, and his supporters hope he’ll also be the 47th ). at the top is Trump/Brandon holiday wrapping paper.

It should be noted that sellers of Trump merchandise are not always Trump supporters; in fact, some don’t even seem to conform to conservative values. The Idaho-based Etsy shop that sells the Merry Trumpmas flag also sells a flag that says pagans are the reason for the season, a nod to solstice celebrations that have influenced some Christmas customs.

And there are also plenty of gift options for people who hate Trump, like a doormat with a picture of Trump that says Wipe your feet here.

Many people have wondered why Trump announced his 2024 candidacy at this time. Writing for National Review, Jim Geraghty observed, Trump’s presidential campaign could have waited until after Georgia’s runoff, or Christmas or New Year’s. In fact, a former president could have waited until 2023. The announcement from last night suggested the contestant was impatient, bored, hungry for the spotlight again, and seething with jealousy of the man he ridiculed as DeSanctimonious.

I do not know; maybe it had something to do with anticipating the Christmas shopping season? After all, Trump also sells his own products, including foil-wrapped milk chocolate bars and salted peanuts, Trump-branded dog gear and cheese palettes.

There’s also a $95 Mar-a-Lago ornament for your Christmas tree, handmade in Europe. (Where are American craftsmen when you need them?) and a tea towel featuring an otherwise traditional Christmas nutcracker wearing a MAGA hat and carrying a Trump football.

That’s not to say, as some cynical observers have argued, that everything Trump does is motivated by money, even though his bestseller was The Art of the Deal. On the contrary, he knows the value of a brand and brand loyalty.

Donald Trump may be a punching bag for cultural elites, but he still matters to millions of Americans whose defiance of those elites is expressed in every purchase of Trump products. A Newsweek story recently detailed All the signs Trump is holding on to the GOP are fading, citing startling GOP losses mid-term. But it’s too early to count, and it’s a good idea for political analysts to keep an eye on Etsy. As the merch goes, so does the nation.

And Ron DeSantis (DeSantis Airlines Bringing the Border to You) shirts seem to be selling well, too.

