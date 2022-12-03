The walls could finally be closing in on Donald J. Trump





A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s morning memo.

Devastating decision in the MAL case

A DC attorney emailed me shortly after the 11th Circuit panel released its decision in the Mar-a-Lago case: “Wow. Complete and utter dismissal of everything the District Court has done.

That pretty much sums up the reaction of legal observers.

Joyce Vance: 11th Circuit to Trump: You’re Not Above the Law!

George Conway: “To say that the appeals court today completely eviscerated Judge Cannon’s decision and Trump’s arguments is an understatement.

Barb McQuade: “The 11th Circuit’s ruling dismissing the special master in the Mar-a-Lago case is obviously correct, but it’s still a relief to see the court get it right. This will clear the way for Special Counsel Smith to review all documents and make a charging decision.

Neal Katyal: “The Mar-a-Lago Trump investigation now continues with the blessing of the Court of Appeals, in a decision signed by all 3 justices (two of whom were appointed by Trump and one by President George W. Bush) This Trump maneuver backfired dramatically. Like everything he touches.

More very bad news for Trump

As if losing Mar-a-Lago wasn’t enough, CNN first reported Thursday that Trump also lost his attempt to use executive privilege to block his own attorney’s grand jury testimony at the White House.

In secret proceedings, the Chief Judge of the Federal District Court in Washington, D.C., ordered former Trump White House attorney Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin to provide testimony further before the grand jury in the January 6 inquest.

And to state the obvious, the DOJ’s decision to fight Cipollone & Philbin’s executive privilege claims shows they are moving like a freight train straight to Donald Trump.

— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 2, 2022 Scavino testifies before the grand jury on January 6

The NYT buries this little nugget in its MAL coverage:

In recent weeks, several witnesses related to the investigation have appeared before a grand jury in federal court in Washington. On Thursday, that included three close aides to Mr. Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The aides included Dan Scavino Jr., Mr. Trump’s former social media guru, William Russell and William B. Harrison, who worked for Mr. Trump when he was in the White House, the people said.

Mike Flynn still fighting Georgia grand jury subpoena

Former Trump national security adviser turned conspirator Mike Flynn was ordered by a Florida judge to testify before the Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election subversion, but he is appealing that decision trying to avoid having to appear as scheduled on December 8.

Jury will soon get criminal case from Trump Org

Closing arguments in the criminal case highlighted by testimony from Trump Org Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg are scheduled to conclude today and the case will go to the jury.

Making Sense of the Oathkeepers’ Verdict

The mixed verdict was a huge victory for the rule of law and the Department of Justice, but the jury’s approach to the case is sobering: “Five spurious thoughts on the oath-keepers’ verdict.”

Bad news for Tina Peters

Tina Peters’ ex-deputy has agreed to testify against her at her upcoming trial. Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado clerk who has spurred election conspiracy theories, faces criminal charges stemming from a data breach in her office.

Funny flat

Republicans are beginning to realize that Trump’s war on mail-in voting may not be good for them. Go figure!

I sniffed at this Politico headline: “Pennsylvania Republicans Reconsider Their War on Mail-in Voting”

And this quote is golden:

There’s no doubt in my mind that Republicans need to have a different mail strategy, said Andy Reilly, Republican National Committee Member from Pennsylvania. When one party votes for 30 days and one party votes for one, you are definitely going to lose.

Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years

The Matt Gaetz pal who eventually cooperated with prosecutors was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the upper end of the sentencing range sought by prosecutors.

Comey and McCabe’s IRS audits were legitimately random

A Treasury Department inspector general has concluded that the unusual audits of former top FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe were in fact random. The IG found no evidence of political malfeasance involved in the startling coincidence that two of Donald Trump’s top provocateurs were singled out for IRS scrutiny.

Another Kanye Meltdown

How to summarize? A fully masked Kanye West went completely Nazi on Alex Jones’ Infowars show and was suspended from Twitter after posting a swastika. As crazy as this all sounds, it really doesn’t do Kanye’s day justice.

The Infowars interview was too much, even for Alex Jones:

This InfoWars interview with Kanye West gets so anti-Semitic that even Alex Jones pushes back, after West spent the last few minutes accusing Jews of being pedophiles. “I think most Jews are great people,” Jones says. “But I agree that there is a Jewish mafia.”

Benjy Sarlin: “We are here in the worst case scenario of celebrity, neo-Nazism, conspiratorial thinking, partisanship and reflexive anti-revival contrarianism all colliding at once and that is really extremely concerning.” Even twit leader Elon Musk couldn’t take it anymore: “I did my best. Despite this, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. The account will be suspended. It was too much even for Jim Jordan’s Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, who had staunchly refused to delete their notorious tweet until yesterday: Supreme Court takes on student loan debt relief challenge by Biden

The main news: Biden’s student loan debt relief package is now on the Supreme Court fast track, and the court is upholding the program’s pause while the case continues.

But equally interesting is the dramatic pattern of the Supreme Court intervening in high-profile cases with deep partisan stakes before the appeals courts have finished weighing in. Take a look :

The student loan case is now the *18th* case since February 2019 in which #SCOTUS has granted certiorari before judgment expediting litigation on the merits bypassing the federal intermediate appeals courts.

Since 8/20042/2019, he has not granted certiorari before judgment* once. *pic.twitter.com/3dnLeHNGob

— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 1, 2022 How bad is the western drought?

The Colorado River faces a “complete doomsday scenario”.

PAGE, AZ – OCTOBER 23: The Colorado River and Glen Canyon Dam are seen from the Glen Canyon Dam lookout on October 23, 2022 in Page, Arizona. Water in Lake Powell and the Colorado River has declined due to recent droughts, leaving parts of the lake and river parched. The federal government is moving forward with plans to reduce water allocations from the Colorado River Basin to Arizona and is asking millions of residents to reduce their water use as the drought subsides. worsen. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)Obama always got it

