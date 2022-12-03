China – Protests in China are mostly driven by Covid-frustrated students: Xi Jinping tells EU President Charles Michel





In his first comment on the unprecedented public protests against his strict zero Covid policy, Chinese President Xi Jinping told EU President Charles Michel they were being carried out by “mainly students” who were “frustrated” after three years of pandemic, according to a media report. said Friday. Xi spoke with Michel in Beijing on Thursday. In his talks, Michel “advocated for the use of vaccines and then raised the issue of China’s measures and government measures,” a senior official said, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported since. Brussels.

“And the response we got from the president explained why there had been protests, saying that after three years of Covid he had a problem because people were frustrated. It was mostly students or teenagers at school. ‘university,’ they added. European officials say Xi’s comments in a meeting with Michel signal he is ready to loosen controls further. The Chinese leader also reportedly said the dominant strain of Omicron is “less deadly,” but expressed concern about vaccinating the elderly, the Post reported. This is the first time Xi has commented on the public protests, which have reportedly rocked his government. Following this, security was tightened in all major cities in China. In a rare public outburst in China, thousands of people staged protests in various cities to oppose the strictly followed zero-Covid policy in cities, as well as dozens of apartments were locked down by officials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Protesters also called on Xi, who was re-elected last month to an unprecedented third term, to step down. The slogans called on the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to step down. The zero-Covid policy China has followed for the past three years has intensified in recent months as the Omicron variant has spread rapidly to several cities, including Beijing. Publicly, China has not acknowledged the protests, while coverage has been heavily censored in state media. EU officials who were present at the Xi-Michel talks see the Chinese president’s broader remarks on pandemic controls as a signal that he was ready to further ease tight restrictions, which have left dozens of million people under scrutiny across the country, according to the report. There is no official reaction to the report in Beijing. Reports in state media here in recent days have indicated that controls are being relaxed in many towns. Xi told Michel that the dominant strain of Covid-19 in China is “now mostly Omicron, and Delta before that was much deadlier.” He said a second EU official said Chinese leaders had hinted they would try to push vaccinations in response to the unrest, with Michel sharing with Xi and his most experienced underlings the European experience the deployment of mass vaccinations. Xi told Michel that China has “high vaccination rates, except for the elderly, which is a challenge,” they said. “My feeling was that this [exchange] was something informative. I had the feeling that China, for its part, would increasingly seek to encourage its citizens to get vaccinated, to follow the European experience a little bit,” the second official said. In China, only 68.7% of people over the age of 60 have received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to official figures. For people aged 80 and over, only 40.4% received a booster dose. So far, China has used locally produced vaccines and has not pushed hard to vaccinate the elderly, which experts say is due to a lack of trust, while elderly people around the world have to first been vaccinated against Covid. China has yet to allow the use of Western vaccines for the general public, but during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month, Xi signaled that foreigners living in the country would be allowed to take the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. BioNTech applied for a Chinese license for its mRNA vaccines last year, but it has yet to be granted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/protests-in-china-are-by-mainly-students-frustrated-due-to-covid-xi-jinping-tells-eu-president-charles-michel/cid/1901612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos