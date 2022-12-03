Politics
Dressing scruffy was once a powerful move, but those days are over and here’s why
In his creased shorts and trademark baggy t-shirt, permanently disheveled Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, looked like any other tech-bro. But with his empire collapsing around him, does Bankman-Fried’s spectacular downfall reveal that this extreme negligence was in fact a symbol of a completely misplaced self-confidence?
He is not alone. There are many powerful or once powerful men who are so poorly dressed that it looks intentional and arrogant. A negligence so extreme that it reads like a declaration of superiority.
Take Dominic Cummings. Even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was at the heart of government, he strolling through work in faded T-shirts, beanies, cheesy shoes and some kind of useless waterproof jacket. Where was the sharp suit, tie, and briefcase that would usually show you’re someone in control?
Across the Atlantic, at the center of another government, there was Steve Bannon, taking seasonal layering to another level in his three shirts at once look. Also consider Russell Brand’s overlooked guru styles. All men; all once extremely powerful in their own way; all on the sliding scale of neglect.
If we use clothes as a form of non-verbal communication to let the world know who we are, why would anyone choose to look as far removed from their abilities as possible? What are they trying to say?
I wonder if they’re trying to say anything, says Dr. Dion Terrelonge, fashion psychologist and founder of The Style and Wellbeing Consultancy.
And I wonder if they’re not trying to say anything because they don’t have to. I feel like maybe these are people who have such unwavering self-confidence, that they don’t have to prove themselves or show their worth like a lot of people have to before they have benefit of the doubt. I think it’s a class thing. If you’re at the top of that pyramid, you don’t have to work as hard to prove people wrong.
It really comes from a place of self-confidence, borderline arrogance. They don’t have to play into the usual social expectations that everyone does. They bypassed them.
And that’s certainly the message we seem to get from people like Cummings, or his former boss Boris Johnson. They are above socially accepted conventions of dress and formality. They are different from the rest of us. Their minds are on higher things.
For some, especially in the tech world, wearing a tracksuit to a business meeting is a deliberate snub to the stilted etiquette of old-fashioned finance and business; a rebel uniform that suggests a greater purpose. Mark Zuckerberg wearing the same hoodie every day frees up more brain space to code/tinker with the metaverse, and has the added bonus of making him almost instantly recognizable.
There is an element to the technological world of the subversion of images, says Terrelonge. And I think that came about because these types of tech bosses are a relatively new thing. They are able to shape what it looks like.
And what about women? Would women feel comfortable taking a meeting in a mismatched ensemble that borders on sloppy? Probably not.
I think you see it in women, but to a lesser extent because of the scrutiny they go through, says Terrelonge. We still live in a world where more attention is paid to women’s attire, which leads to more internalized gaze and judgment. Women are going to take longer to think about what they wear because the world told us to be that way. It’s also pretty ruthless when the women aren’t.
Whether the decision to dress shabbily is conscious or not, it still sends a message and is undoubtedly a gesture of power. But that’s who can make that move, that’s really the point.
But, like Bankman-Fried, these scruffy powerhouses Brand, Johnson, Cummins are on a downward trajectory. The arrogance, the unshakable self-confidence that led them to believe that the ordinary rules did not apply to them led to a decrease in their status or, in some cases, a dramatic fall. Suddenly, Rishi Sunak, in his smart, tailored suits and horsebit loafers, or Sir Keir Stamer, with his neatly combed hair and polished shoes, look like safer bets.
Scruffy power moves dissected
Dominic Cummings look
General atmosphere: independent child on a hike
Key items: beanie, faded t-shirt, ill-fitting jeans, waterproof jacket, Daunt Books tote bag
What the look says: I’m so intellectually superior that I don’t need to conform
The Russell brand look
General atmosphere: Gothic yoga teacher
Key items: ripped cardigan, loose tank top, pants from a hippie market, Uggs
What the look says: My sex power is so intense I can dress like a jerk and your girlfriend will still love me
The Mark Zuckerberg look
General atmosphere: College
Key items: bootcut jeans, gray t-shirt, zip-up hoodie, pool sandals
What the Look Says: One Day You’ll Understand the Metaverse
