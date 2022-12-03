FBI Director Admits Trump Was Right About TikTok’s National Security Issues: ‘Don’t Share Our Values’





Years after former President Donald Trump raised national security concerns over the social media app TikTok, which is especially popular among young users, the FBI is now admitting the app operates on behalf of the government Chinese, who “does not share our [American] values.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned on Friday that Chinese officials have the ability to control TikToks’ recommendation algorithm “which allows them to manipulate content and, if they wish, use it for operations. of influence”.

Wray made the comments during a speech at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, where he also said the app collects user data that the Chinese government could then access and use them for traditional espionage operations.

“All of these things are in the hands of a government that does not share our values, and that has a mission that is completely at odds with what is in the best interests of the United States. That should be about us,” Wray said in Ann Arbor. , Mich.

THE MYSTERY OF THE TIKTOK ALGORITHM: WHAT WE KNOW AND DON’T KNOW ABOUT THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT’S ENFORCEMENT

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wray echoed those same concerns during congressional appearances last month when lawmakers asked him about the apps’ functionality and ability to collect data on Americans.

“China’s vast hacking program is the largest in the world, and they have stolen more personal and business data from Americans than all other countries combined,” Wray told lawmakers.

He also said that the dangers of TikTok “include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control the collection of data on millions of users or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used to influence s they want or to control software on millions of personal devices, which provides the ability to tactically compromise personal devices.”

A week before that hearing, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr called on regulators to ban the app in the United States.

“I don’t believe there’s a way forward for anything other than a ban,” Carr told Axios at the time. He said there isn’t “a world in which you could provide enough data protection to have enough confidence that it won’t end up in the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

DEM SEN. WARNER SAYS TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT CHINAS TIKTOK BAN, WARNS PARENTS NOT TO LET CHILDREN ON APP

The FBI’s push to tell users and lawmakers about these national security concerns comes years after President Trump initially warned people to stop using it.

In 2020, Trump discouraged people from using TikTok and threatened to ban the app in the United States. He also said he would oversee a Chinese-owned sales force at a US-based company.

A shared photo of former US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 15, 2022, and the TikTok logo displayed on a cellphone in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Nov. 29, 2022. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images/CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Last month, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said Trump “was right” to go after TikTok.

During an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, Nov. 20, Warner told host Shannon Bream that the app posed a major threat to Americans’ privacy. He also discouraged parents from allowing their children to download the app.

“Well, I think Donald Trump was right. I mean, TikTok is a huge threat,” Warner said. “So if you’re a parent and you have a child on TikTok, I would be very, very concerned. All that data that your child enters and receives is stored somewhere in Beijing.”

TikTok said it does not allow the Chinese government to access user data.

TikTok chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas told a Senate hearing in September that the company protects user data and Chinese government officials do not have access to it.

“We will never share data, period,” Pappas said.

CHINA ACCESSED SEVERAL DATA OF US TIKTOK USERS, REPORT SAYS

TikTok is currently owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, but its sale of TikTok to a US company could allow for more regulations on the app and could prevent data collection from going to a foreign country.

Wray said U.S. officials and ByteDance are currently in talks about a possible deal.

TIKTOK IS A CHINESE PIECE OF MALWARE CORRUPTING AMERICAN YOUTH: DOUGLAS MURRAY

A teenager is typing on the TikTok app on a smartphone. (Marijan Murat/photo alliance via Getty Images)

TikTok has confirmed that negotiations are in place.

“As Director Wray has previously said, the FBI’s input is considered as part of our ongoing negotiations with the US government,” TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter told The Associated Press. . “While we cannot comment on the details of these confidential discussions, we are confident that we are on track to fully satisfy all reasonable national security concerns of the United States and have already made significant progress toward implement these solutions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the same emailed statement, TikTok clarified that ByteDance is a private company and that “TikTok Inc., which offers the TikTok Service in the United States, is a United States company bound by United States laws.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-director-admits-trump-right-about-tiktoks-national-security-issues-doesnt-share-our-values The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos