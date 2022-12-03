



December 2, 2022 7:17 a.m. EST

Donald Trump accused of knowing about tax evasion at his company by New York prosecutor

Donald Trump was aware of tax evasion schemes by the leaders of the Trump Organization, a prosecutor said in a statement closing the tax evasion trial on Thursday.

New York, New York – Former President Donald Trump knew about tax evasion schemes by leaders of the Trump Organization, a Manhattan prosecutor told a jury in a closing statement Thursday in the fraud trial organization tax.

The prosecution invoked the name of former President Donald Trump during their closing statement in the New York tax evasion trial. ©REUTERS

“Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top leadership,” Manhattan deputy aide Joshua Steinglass said when addressing jurors.

Steinglass’ statement came near the end of the court session. Later, after the jury left the courtroom for the evening, Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas openly complained that Steinglass had invoked Trump himself in his closing argument.

“I don’t suppose you all should have opened the door,” Steinglass replied.

Steinglass argued his remarks were appropriate since in their closing statements, defense attorneys said the ex-president knew nothing of the crimes at the heart of the case, which the Trump Organization blames on its former director. financier, Allen Weisselberg.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan sided with Steinglass. He gave prosecutors the green light to continue discussing what Trump knew about the alleged scheme when their summons resumes on Friday.

The judge noted that the defense attorneys were the ones who brought up Trump in the first place, with Trump Corporation attorney Susan Necheles saying no one in the Trump family knew about the fraud.

If Trump’s lawyers could bring up the former president’s name, the prosecution could do so as well, the judge explained. “That’s right,” Merchan said.

Defense Blames Allen Weisselberg The defense sought to blame former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for the fraud. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Earlier in his summary, Steinglass said Trump companies “cultivated a culture of fraud and deception” that allowed senior executives to line their pockets with untaxed perks. He said the executives deliberately concealed this income from tax authorities and scapegoated their accountants when they were arrested.

“It’s not that the people at the Trump company didn’t know what they were doing was illegal,” Steinglass said. “They just didn’t care.”

Trump’s attorney Necheles in turn told jurors that the Manhattan district attorneys’ case involved Weisselberg’s greed and misrepresentation of income, which his employer was unaware of and unaware of. not responsible.

“We are here today for one reason and one reason only: Allen Weisselberg’s greed,” the Trump Corporation attorney said. “Along the way, he messed up. He got greedy. Once he got going, he had a hard time stopping.”

For the Trump Organization entities to be convicted, prosecutors must convince jurors that Weisselberg was a “high-ranking management officer” when he devised and implemented the tax evasion scheme. The jurors must also find that Weisselberg was acting within the scope of his job as chief financial officer, with the intent to benefit the company.

Weisselberg, who described himself as Trump’s financial “eyes and ears” in a 2015 deposition, will soon be sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in August. His agreement was in exchange for testimony for the prosecution and a shorter prison sentence.

Weisselberg found guilty of tax evasion

On the stand, Weisselberg admitted to evading taxes for 15 years on $1.7 million in lavish employee benefits. Trump Organizations penny purchases included Manhattan apartment rent, Mercedes Benz car leases, furniture from his Florida home and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

A full-time employee of the Trump Organization for decades, Weisselberg described receiving annual bonuses totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars as an independent contractor. This meant that the company did not owe payroll taxes. Weisselberg said he knew the fraud benefited the company.

His deputy, corporate comptroller Jeff McConney (67), spent days on the stand under immunity, which he received because he testified before the grand jury which indicted the organization. McConney claimed he was simply following the boss’s orders when he broke the law by underreporting the amount of money the Trump Organization put in Weisselberg’s pocket.

The Trump entities are expected to pay $1.7 million if convicted, far less than they owe in attorneys’ fees. Trump is not charged in the case, which he called a witch hunt.

