Narendra Modi calls for end to war as India takes over G20 presidency





India opened its G20 presidency during the week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for an end to the war, implicitly chastising longtime ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

New Delhi and Moscow have ties that date back to the Cold War, and Russia remains by far India’s largest arms supplier. India avoided Russia’s explicit condemnations of the war, though its economy was stung by the ensuing spike in oil and commodity prices. Modi pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, including during a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a major regional summit in September. He reiterated the call in an article outlining India’s ambitions for the G20 forum, of which Russia is a member, published by the government and published by the UKTelegraphnewspaper. “Today we don’t need to fight for our survival, our time doesn’t need to be one of war. Indeed, it doesn’t have to be!” modi wrote. “Depoliticizing” the food supply The invasion of Ukraine has periodically disrupted grain shipments and raised the specter of a global food crisis. Modi said India would “seek to depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizer and medical products, so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises”. “As in our own families, those most in need should always be our first concern.” Modi’s call came as India assumed the chairmanship of the powerful G20 grouping from current chair Indonesia. He will hold the position until December 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India tries to balance its ties with the United States. AP – Manish Swarup Diplomatic tightrope walker New Delhi has long walked a tightrope in its relations with the West and Moscow. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the difficulty of this balancing act. He has repeatedly rejected calls from Washington to condemn Moscow, despite pursuing closer security ties with the United States. Putin visited New Delhi last year, hugging Modi and hailing India as a “great power” as the pair deepened their military and energy ties. India is also a big consumer of Russian oil, increasing its purchases at discounted prices following a Western embargo. (with AFP) Read also:

