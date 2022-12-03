Would Donald Trump cut Social Security benefits if re-elected?





Not even a month ago, the midterm elections ended in the United States. But as one election season comes to an end, another begins, with potential presidential candidates turning to the Oval Office in November 2024. One such candidate is former President Donald Trump.

Trump, the 45th President of the United States, who lost to Joe Biden in the November 2020 election, announced his candidacy for re-election to the nation’s highest office on November 15. Although voters are far from deciding who the two leading candidates will be for the 2024 election, Trump’s previous victory in 2016, along with his support base, gives him a good shot at winning the Republican nomination.

Whoever wins the presidency in 2024 will be tasked with tackling what is currently a $20.4 trillion cash shortfall for America’s main retirement program, Social Security, through 2096. In other terms, difficult decisions will eventually have to be made.

The $64,000 question is: If Donald Trump is re-elected, would cuts to Social Security benefits be on the table?

Trump’s Social Security solutions have been all over the map

The first thing to understand about the former president’s Social Security plan is that he never really had one while in office. At no time during his tenure has Trump presented a specific plan to strengthen Social Security, short of reducing some perceived inefficiencies with the Disability Insurance Trust Fund, as outlined in the presidential budget proposals.

But if you look back to the turn of the century, you’ll find a number of Social Security proposals proposed by former President Donald Trump that are all over the map.

For example, in his book The America We Deserve, published in 2000, Trump argued for a one-time tax of 14.25% on the wealthy to pay down the US national debt and channel some of what would have been payments interest to service this debt to Social Security. Specifically, Trump proposed applying this tax to people with a net worth over $10 million, then funneling $100 billion a year into Social Security every year for a decade to bolster it.

Additionally, Trump has argued for partial privatization of Social Security in the America we deserve. Privatization would allow individuals to control part of how their future retirement benefits would be invested. It was an idea championed by former President George W. Bush, but it ultimately fell flat with lawmakers (even within his own party).

More recently, before he was elected president in November 2016, Trump posited that testing the benefits might be a smart move. With means testing, income thresholds would be used to reduce or eliminate benefits entirely. In other words, high earners who are unlikely to depend on Social Security income in any way during retirement would receive a reduced benefit, or none at all.

Rights are on the table

However, it’s important to recognize that just because Donald Trump has never presented a concrete plan to address Social Security’s growing long-term cash crunch doesn’t mean a potential solution isn’t on the horizon. table if re-elected.

In January 2020, while at the World Economic Forum, CNBC host Joe Kernan bluntly asked then-President Trump, “Are rights ever on your plate?” Trump replied, “At some point they will.”

This statement, coupled with the lack of a concrete Social Security proposal from Donald Trump, would likely mean that any large-scale solution to address the Social Security shortcomings would feature the Republican Party’s two main proposals.

For starters, most Republican lawmakers in Congress believe the full retirement age should be gradually increased to age 70 — it’s currently 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. Full retirement age is the age at which an eligible retired worker can receive 100% of their monthly benefit. Since pension payments began in 1940, the full retirement age has increased by two years, while average life expectancy has jumped by around 13 years.

Why increase the full retirement age? The simple reason would be to reduce social security spending over the long term. Whether future retirees choose to wait longer to receive their full payment or accept a reduced monthly benefit by claiming before full retirement age, their cumulative lifetime payments from the program would decrease.

The second basic Republican proposal would be to move the inflationary measure of Social Security from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) to the chain-linked Consumer Price Index. The CPI-W is the measure that helps determine the annual cost of living adjustments (COLA).

The chained CPI differs from the CPI-W in one important way: substitution bias. If the price of a good or service increases, consumers can switch to a similar good or service at a lower cost. The chained CPI takes this substitution into account. The use of the chained CPI would result in an annual COLA 0.3% lower on average than that obtained with the CPI-W.

Here’s the most likely outcome for Social Security if Trump is re-elected president

Now that you’ve taken a closer look at Donald Trump’s Social Security proposals over the years, as well as the Republican Party’s broader plan to tackle the Social Security over $20 trillion deficit over the next few years, let’s address the question: Will Donald Trump cut Social Security benefits if re-elected?

The answer is almost certainly no, and there’s a main reason for that.

Tackling Social Security’s shortcomings will involve more than a president signing an executive order. Changing Social Security requires 60 yes votes in the US Senate. To find the last time either party had a supermajority in the Senate, one would have to go back more than four decades. That means any legislation changing Social Security will require bipartisan support in the upper house of Congress — and cooperation hasn’t been on the menu of either party for decades when it comes to Social Security.

While Republican lawmakers have opposed increasing payroll taxes on high earners, Senate Democrats disagree with any attempt to raise the full retirement age or lower annual COLAs in passing. to the chained CPI. With neither side willing to meet in the middle and find some form of common ground, all proposals for social security legislation have stalled.

Unless a supermajority of Republican lawmakers form in the U.S. Senate, Trump would likely have no impact on the Social Security program or benefits paid if re-elected president.

