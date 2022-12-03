Accompanying Jokowi in the commemoration of Teachers’ Day, Ganjar is confident that the goal of hiring one million teachers has been achieved

SEMARANG – Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, asked teachers not to worry about his fate. Ganjar pointed out that it was only during the time of Indonesian President Joko Widodo that hundreds of thousands of honorary teachers were appointed PPPK.

Ganjar said this during a speech on the occasion of PGRI’s 77th anniversary and commemoration of National Teachers’ Day, at Marina Convention Center, Semarang on Saturday (3/12/2022) . As many as 9,000 teachers from all over Indonesia attended the event.

President Jokowi and Governor Ganjar, who were in the same car, arrived at 09:30 WIB. The two were welcomed by the Minister of Education, Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, and the Acting Mayor of Semarang, Hevearita G Rahayu.

Beginning his remarks, Ganjar invited all in attendance to pray for the thousands of teachers who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic. They have helped the government maintain the quality of education amid difficulties.

Ganjar then recounted the importance of the teacher’s role in Japan’s success and progress. Where at that time, the Emperor of Japan inquired about the number of remaining teachers, after being hit by an atomic bomb.

The simple question is: can we match Japan’s achievements? Can we imitate the Japanese spirit? Ganjar said.

Ganjar is optimistic that this can be achieved. Because until now, the government continues to seek equity in access to education. Through the Frontline School and Frontline Teacher programs, independent learning.

With this program, teaching and learning spaces and the exchange of ideas between teachers and students occur more intensively. And this is where the role and quality of teachers becomes number one, he said.

The former member of the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia said that talking about the quality of education cannot exclude the welfare of teachers. Because they hold the key to the quality of a generation.

Ganjar then confides in President Jokowi. That he received many complaints from teachers about PPPK. At that time, Ganjar reminded the teachers not to worry. Because it was only during the time of President Jokowi that the quality of education and the well-being of teachers increased.

So you don’t have to worry. I am sure that the nomination target of one million PPPK can be achieved. I’m sure next year there will be another increase, he said.

Moreover, Ganjar continued, in 2021 there will already be 300,000 teacher appointments and in 2022 there will be 319,000 appointments.

Meanwhile, in Central Java, Ganjar inaugurated 5,788 PPPK teachers. Additionally, on October 31, the PPPK was reopened with a total of 4,361 teacher vacancies out of the planned 4,600 vacancies.

In addition, there are 5,546 honorary teachers under the auspices of the provincial government of Central Java, who received salaries in accordance with the respective district/city’s UMK plus 7.5-10%.

Therefore, before proceeding with the development of human resources, teachers must first have been trained solidly. So that the honorable place that has been attached to the teacher’s shoulders will not be degraded due to economic constraints, he said. (Central Java Public Relations) *ul