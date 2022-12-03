Jokowi calls RI will arrive Durian collapses dozens of times





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that the battery and electric vehicle industry could offer multiple benefits to Indonesia. Following this, the success of the nickel downstream program. He explained that when Indonesia only exported nickel ore, it only provided the country with a value of US$1.1 billion, or about 18 trillion rupees. However, when nickel downstream was working, to form stainless steel products, the export value increased 18 times to around IDR 320 trillion. If this is further developed into an electric vehicle battery (electric vehicle/ EV) or even electric vehicles, according to him the added value for the country will be even greater. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content “It’s just a matter of turning raw nickel into stainless steel, not yet turning into an EV battery or becoming a car or a plane. The industry is there. I don’t know, maybe dozens times the value will appear,” Jokowi said. , during the Kadin Rapimnas 2022 event at Borobudur Hotel on Friday (2/12/2022). Jokowi said adding value could be a big locomotive and could drive micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Moreover, if the EV battery industry and ecosystem are integrated, Jokowi guarantees that many countries will attract the attention of many countries who want to produce electric vehicles. In addition, Indonesia has large reserves of raw materials supporting the ecosystem of electric vehicles, such as nickel, copper, bauxite and large tin. “For anyone who wants to build an electric car or an electric motorcycle definitely comes here because it’s efficient,” the president said. Note that as part of the downstream nickel program, the government has also banned the export of nickel ore. For this policy, the government was sued by the European Union at the WTO. However, Indonesia would have lost the case at the WTO and will appeal the results of this decision. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article So that the treasure of RI does not run out, it is the strategy of the men of Luhut (yes)



