Xi Jinping acknowledges frustration over Covid-19 sparked protests in China, hints at relaxing rules, EU official says
Alexandra Ferguson
(CNN) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has acknowledged the country’s frustration with his government’s relentless zero-COVID-19 strategy, a European Union official told CNN in his first known statements about the protests. that have erupted across the country in recent days.
Xi told European Council President Charles Michel during his visit to Beijing on Thursday that the protesters were “mainly students” frustrated after three years of Covid-19, and hinted at a possible relaxation of preventive measures in China, said a European Union official. told CNN on Friday.
Protests in various places in China against Xi Jinping’s zero covid policy
“Xi also said that (the) micron is less lethal than the delta, which makes the Chinese government more open to further easing COVID-19 restrictions,” the EU official noted.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing European professional standards.
However, the official could not confirm whether Xi said the word “protest” in Mandarin, or indicate exactly what words the Chinese leader used to describe the recent unrest over the restrictions.
A series of unusual protests have rocked China in recent days as the country nears the end of a third year of tough controls on civilian life.
The latest wave of protests is unprecedented since the pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square in 1989. Since Xi came to power in 2012, the Communist Party has tightened its grip on all aspects of life, putting in place a sweeping crackdown on dissent and built a high-state technical surveillance.
Chinese authorities use cellphone data to track protesters
Xi’s remarks come as parts of China show signs of easing some restrictions against Covid-19, including lifting lockdowns and quarantining some infected patients at home, following protests against -widespread lockdowns across the world.
Foreign officials have observed Beijing’s shift in anti-pandemic restrictions. US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday that widespread protests in China “had the effect” of relaxing some Covid-19 rules.
In his intervention during an event at the American University, Sherman said that the protests had calmed down, and said that part of the reason is that "they really had an effect," citing the example that China lets people quarantine at home.
“At the same time, I am not naive and the Chinese have used their security forces to suppress the protests,” she added.
“So it’s not just good news,” Sherman said. “But the protests are important.”
Residents line up for covid-19 tests at a residential compound in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China on December 1, 2022. Credit: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
From the first month, public transport operators in Beijing are prohibited from accessing passengers if they do not have a negative result in the case of covid-19 within 48 previous hours, please inform the municipal government in a notice. Friday.
Zero covid measures are decreasing in China, why? 0:32
The new rule, which applies to buses and the metro, represents a change in the city’s tougher lockdown measures announced 10 days ago.
However, the country has yet to announce its intention to reopen and remove its myriad covid-19 related restrictions across the country.
What is happening in China after the protests against the zero covid policy? That’s what you need to know
China’s covid-19 response chief told health authorities on Wednesday that the country was facing a “new stage and mission” in controlling the pandemic.
“With the decrease in the toxicity of the micron variant, the increase in vaccination rate, and the accumulation of experience in epidemic control and prevention, China’s pandemic containment is facing a new stage and to a new mission,” Vice Premier Sun said. Chunlan, according to the state news agency Xinhua.
