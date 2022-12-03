Peel Through – Supporting Economic Recovery, PLN Executes Presidential Directives to Prepare Electricity Supply for Industrial Downstream

Kupastuntas.co, Jakarta – PT PLN (Persero) ready to implement the directives of President Joko Widodo to support the potential use of natural resources by the industrial downstream by ensuring the reliability of electricity supply.

President Joko Widodo pointed out that the government is seriously carrying out a grand strategy for the country’s economy by designing an ecosystem of electric vehicles. According to the president, Indonesia has almost everything to create this ecosystem and make other countries dependent on Indonesia.

How to build a vast ecosystem so that other countries depend on us because we have nickel, copper, bauxite, tin, and our potential is enormous, President Joko Widodo said in a speech keynote during the Kompas100 CEO Forum 2022 event held at State Palace, Jakarta. Friday, (2/12/2022).

Indonesia itself has enormous potential to build an ecosystem of electric vehicles, especially in the manufacture of electric batteries. The Head of State detailed, Indonesia’s nickel reserves are number one in the world, tin is number two in the world, bauxite is number six in the world and copper is number seven in the world.

According to the president, the challenge is to integrate these materials due to their scattered positions in Indonesia.

The integration of this element is not easy so that it becomes an ecosystem. This is what I desperately keep, it must be. Because that’s what will tip us into another civilization, Jokowi said.

The president believes that when the vast ecosystem of electric vehicles is completed, investment will come to Indonesia on its own. The President said that Indonesia is open to this issue, provided that investors cooperate with private companies and state-owned Indonesian companies (BUMN) so that technology transfer occurs.

If that happens believe me my estimate (year) 2026, 2027 that jump will be seen it will come in droves because the automotive industry is moving forward whether it’s electric motorcycles, electric cars, it will perhaps replace more than 50 percent of the existing demand market. This is what we need to catch. This is our great strength later,” President Jokowi concluded.

PLN Senior Director Darmawan Prasodjo said Indonesia’s economic growth is on track. According to him, President Jokowi’s directives and policies are important factors for the investment climate and economic recovery to be conducive.

“Here, PLN is ready to do everything possible to fulfill the ecosystem that the President fought for. We are ready to take advantage of every opportunity you give us,” Darmawan said.

PLN is also committed to supporting downstream industry by providing a reliable power supply.

The foundry industry is one of the national projects to support the downstream industry, so we are ready to meet the power needs of business developers in Indonesia with reliable quality and competitive prices. Industry players can focus on their craft, for electrical issues we are ready to fill it,” he said.

Darmawan stressed that his party is also serious about building an ecosystem of domestic electric vehicles. PLN has collaborated with various stakeholders to strengthen the electric vehicle battery industry supply chain from upstream to downstream and build its ecosystem.

“In accordance with the leadership of Chairman Jokowi, PLN is participating in the development of the battery industry through IBC (Indonesia Battery Corporation). Not only that, to build an ecosystem of domestic electric vehicles, PLN is also building a program of franchise cooperation for the provision of utility Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (SPKLU) in Indonesia,” said Darmawan.

PLN as BUMN also continues to make transformations by introducing Electric Vehicle Digital Services (EVDS) and offering various price incentives to make it easier for EV users.

PLN stands ready to work with various parties to support the use of national natural resources to accelerate economic growth. Thus, Indonesia has truly become a great power, very strong in the eyes of the world. (**)