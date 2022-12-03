China got COVID wrong, and now Xi Jinping is paying the price





Protest movements regularly bring symbols that help define their cause. Umbrellas serving as shields against pepper spray became the symbol of protests in Hong Kong in 2014 and again in 2019 as citizens protested against anti-democratic measures pushed by Beijing. In China today, a single blank sheet of paper has become the defining image of massive protests against President Xi Jinping’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19. The protests mark the largest demonstration of defiance against Communist Party rule in the country since the deadly Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. In protests across the country, protesters held up blank sheets of paper as a gesture against the Chinese government’s attempts to censor or bury social media posts about spreading dissent and the government’s role in a building fire last week in the far western city of Urumqi. Protesters blame China’s strict COVID-19 policies for delaying the extinguishment of the fire, which killed 10 of the building’s residents. It is unclear whether China’s COVID restrictions played a role in these deaths. What is clear, however, is that Chinese citizens are fed up with outdated and draconian anti-COVID measures that are doing China’s people and economy far more harm than good. For America and much of the rest of the world, COVID-19 is not the suffocating crisis it once was. On Thanksgiving, families feasted in homes across the United States, while fans gathered in stadiums to savor the rite of football on Turkey Day. In China, citizens remain trapped in a pandemic vacuum. An estimated one-third of China’s population was subjected to partial or full shutdowns in November, according to Nomura, a Japan-based global financial services firm. Earlier this year, Shanghai, China’s financial capital, suffered a two-month lockdown that had a devastating effect on residents’ mental health as well as the city’s economic output. The situation was even worse in the far western province of Xinjiang, where Urumqi is located. Residents were banned from leaving their homes for 100 days. President Xi, who has won an unprecedented third term as leader of China, is paying a heavy price for inflicting the wrong approach to COVID on his people. The lockdowns were supposed to eradicate the spread of the virus, but the lockdowns only work as short-term measures to buy time for the development and distribution of effective vaccines. Xi opted to rely on China’s own vaccines, which have proven to be far less effective than Western versions. The country’s economic outlook is darkening day by day. Youth unemployment has hit 20%, profits for large and small Chinese companies have plummeted, and China is unlikely to meet its economic growth forecast of 5.5% for 2022, The New York Times reported. Xi finds himself trapped in the mistakes of the past. If he doubles down on strict COVID restrictions, he risks the protests metastasizing into unrest of unmanageable proportions. If he gives in to protesters’ demands to roll back the lockdowns, China’s COVID problem could get significantly worse. Xi must allow his country’s citizens to express their deep frustration at a pandemic policy that has made their lives miserable, jeopardized their livelihoods and derailed their country’s economy. —Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/2022/12/03/opinion/their-views/china-got-covid-wrong-and-now-xi-jinping-is-paying-the-price/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos